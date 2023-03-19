Manchester United dealt transfer blow as target admits he wants to stay at current club

Manchester United's pursuit of Mohammed Kudus has suffered a setback after the Ajax star revealed his desire to remain with the Dutch giants, as per De Telegraaf.

The 22-year-old Ghana international has been in impressive form recently, scoring six goals and providing two assists in his last eight Eredivisie outings. This has led to increasing speculation that he could end up at Old Trafford this summer, with United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly keen to add him to his squad.

However, Kudus has now expressed his contentment at Ajax and even hinted at signing a contract extension.

When questioned by De Telegraaf about his future and the potential for prolonging his stay in Amsterdam, Kudus responded:

''I am very happy at Ajax at the moment, but I will be even happier if we win the double. Why wouldn’t I want to renew? I play and develop well. Now it’s about negotiation and valuation.''

He also emphasized that he is only focused on the title race right now, and that his agent is managing the contract extension negotiations. He added:

''When the time is right, we’ll see how it goes. But that will have to be conducted with my agent. I want to focus entirely on the title race.''

Kudus also revealed his disappointment at Ajax blocking a potential move to Everton last summer but insisted his "full focus was back on Ajax" as soon as the window closed.

He continued:

''The fact that Ajax blocked a transfer to Everton last summer disappointed me. I thought it was time for a new chapter in my career, because I wasn’t playing here. But the moment the transfer market closed, my full focus was back on Ajax.''

The news comes as a blow to Manchester United, who reportedly monitored Kudus as a potential signing to provide cover and competition for Antony and Jadon Sancho.

However, with the Ghanaian seemingly content at Ajax and focused on helping the club defend their Eredivisie title, it remains to be seen whether United will continue their pursuit or turn their attention elsewhere.

Ajax keen to extend Mohammed Kudus' contract amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United

Ajax are reportedly interested in extending Mohammed Kudus' contract until 2028 amid interest from Real Madrid and Manchester United, as per journalist Ekrem Konur.

The 22-year-old forward has impressed for Ajax, scoring 23 goals and registering nine assists in 77 matches since signing from Danish side FC Nordsjaelland in the summer of 2020.

The Eredivisie giants are keen to tie Kudus down to a long-term contract, which would also serve as a deterrent to any potential suitors. Kudus has expressed a willingness to stay in Amsterdam despite active interest from former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag, who now leads English side Manchester United as their manager.

