Manchester United decline Erik ten Hag's request to hire his preferred backroom staff: Reports

Manchester United are refusing to allow Erik ten Hag to pick his preferred backroom staff, according to reports.

The Dutchman has agreed to take the reins at Old Trafford following five successful years at Ajax, with talks still ongoing over who will be part of the 52-year-old's coaching team.

According to The Times, via 90min, Ten Hag would like to bring in former Manchester United assistant manager Steve McClaren, as the pair worked together earlier in their careers at FC Twente.

However, the Red Devils hierarchy have reportedly denied a request to appoint the former England boss, forcing Ten Hag to search elsewhere for an assistant.

Ten Hag asked former Twente manager Fred Rutten to be his number two, but he turned the new United boss down in favor of joining Red Devils legend Ruud Van Nistelrooy at PSV Eindhoven instead.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Ajax assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag is expected to join Old Trafford next season alongside Ten Hag, who is keen for the club to bring him in more familiar faces.

Contract details are still being discussed, while Steve McClaren had direct conversation with ten Hag on his possible role. Mitchell van der Gaag has already accepted to join Erik ten Hag staff at Manchester United - green light from Dutch coach arrived one week ago.Contract details are still being discussed, while Steve McClaren had direct conversation with ten Hag on his possible role. Mitchell van der Gaag has already accepted to join Erik ten Hag staff at Manchester United - green light from Dutch coach arrived one week ago. 🔴 #MUFCContract details are still being discussed, while Steve McClaren had direct conversation with ten Hag on his possible role. https://t.co/r0vyX3W5uZ

Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United following Brighton humiliation

Red Devils legend Ferdinand has insisted that the Dutchman will not be able to perform a quick fix at the club due to the amount of problems the team currently has.

Manchester United's desperate season hit a new low on Saturday 7 May as they were hammered 4-0 at mid-table Brighton.

Ferdinand brandished the club "a laughing stock" during his FIVE podcast, and said as per The Manchester Evening News:

"There is no desire, there is no character, there is no intensity with what they are doing. There is no understanding of what their gameplan is, either understanding of the gameplan or respect for what they have been told to carry out.

"They are not willing to work for this manager. They are not willing to go out there and play for this shirt.

"They are in disarray and the whole place is in disarray. It has become a laughing stock at the place and that is the single most disheartening thing. We are football people and we love the game. We have a laugh and that.

"I am on my way to Manchester and am in the car and the man who is driving with me doesn't even have a laugh about Man United or throw any banter my way. That tells me people are beyond laughing at us. That is where this situation is at and it is an absolute nightmare."

