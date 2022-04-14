"Manchester United are definitely aware of his situation" - Transfer expert provides interesting update on 22-year-old 

Transfer expert Dean Jones has revealed that Manchester United are aware that SL Benfica forward Darwin Nunez wants a move to the Premier League.

The 22-year-old forward is currently one of the most in-demand forwards in Europe at the moment. As things stand, Nunez has scored 32 goals in 37 appearances for Benfica across all competitions. He recently scored twice over two legs against Liverpool in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Dean Jones stated that the Premier League could be Darwin Nunez's next destination due to its high standards. Speaking to GiveMeSport, the transfer expert was quoted as saying the following:

“He and his representatives are definitely open to the idea of landing in the Premier League, of course they are; it’s the most lucrative league in the world. It’s the highest level you can play at at the moment, in terms of domestic football, and Manchester United are definitely aware of his situation and are considering it if they do sign a striker.”

It is worth mentioning that Darwin Nunez currently has a contract at Benfica until the summer of 2025. However, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Portuguese side will allow their star forward to leave for a fee of around €80 million.

Various Premier League clubs are interested in signing the 22-year-old forward in the upcoming transfer window. According to the Metro, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are all in the race to secure the signature of Darwin Nunez.

However, things might not be straightforward for Manchester United this summer. According to a recent report, Darwin Nunez will only join a side competing in the Champions League next season.

As things stand, United are seventh in the Premier League standings, six points behind Tottenham Hotspur, who currently occupy the fourth spot.

Manchester United are in dire need of strengthening their attack ahead of the new season

Manchester United are expected to be in the market for a new forward in the summer. As things stand, the Red Devils have a shortage of attacking options going into the 2022-23 season.

Uruguayan forward Edinson Cavani is expected to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season on a free transfer. There is also a question mark surrounding Anthony Martial's long-term future with at the club. The Frenchman is currently on loan at Sevilla and could be sold permanently in the summer.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Jesse Lingard is also exploring and considering options on a free transfer. The imminent appointment of Erik ten Hag won't change Edinson Cavani's future at Man United. He's still expected to leave on a free transfer in June, with La Liga as possible next destination.Jesse Lingard is also exploring and considering options on a free transfer. The imminent appointment of Erik ten Hag won't change Edinson Cavani's future at Man United. He's still expected to leave on a free transfer in June, with La Liga as possible next destination. 🔴 #MUFC Jesse Lingard is also exploring and considering options on a free transfer. https://t.co/8ixn5PeFtp

This will leave United with an aging Cristiano Ronaldo and an out-of-form Marcus Rashford as their only two forwards.

Edited by Parimal