Manchester United demand players after Inter Milan miss Romelu Lukaku payment - Reports

According to Corriere Dello Sport, Manchester United have asked Inter Milan for either Lautaro Martinez or Milan Skriniar. The club are looking to take advantage of a clause in Romelu Lukaku's €80 million transfer back in 2019.

The Italian news outlet report that Manchester United included a clause that if the Nerazzurri fail to make agreed payments before any deadline, they "immediately become a debtor" for the remaining amount.

Inter Milan failed to pay #mufc a bonus for the Romelu Lukaku transfer, triggering a clause that will force them to immediately pay the remaining fee of the deal. United are asking for Lautaro Martínez or Milan Škriniar to balance the deal. [@CorSport] pic.twitter.com/kLj1d3OVwZ — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) March 3, 2021

It is reported that Inter Milan are facing a financial crisis and have missed a payment related to bonuses for the former Manchester United striker. United are now looking to take advantage of the agreed clause, with reports claiming the Serie A leaders will have to pay around €50m.

Reports out of Italy claim that the Reds have contacted Inter to proposi several solutions. Those solutions include a deal that would bring Milan Skriniar or Lautaro Martinez to Old Trafford.

Manchester United want Lautaro Martinez or Milan Skriniar

FC Internazionale v SS Lazio - Serie A

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Manchester United’s recruitment team have requested for either defender Milan Skriniar or striker Lautaro Martinez.

"And the most immediate reflection for that debt concerns the UEFA licenses. The European body, in fact, only issues them to clubs that are up to date with payments as of March 31st. Otherwise, no license and no participation in continental competitions, with everything that follows with it."

Inter Milan still owe Manchester United €50m from the €75m Romelu Lukaku transfer agreement — utdreport (@utdreport) March 3, 2021

Advertisement

CDS also summarized the talks between Manchester United and Inter Milan in recent weeks.

"Can’t you pay for Lukaku? Give us one of Lautaro and Skriniar and we’ll fix everything."

Skrinar and Martinez have been key figures for the Nerazzurri in the Serie A this term, having made 20 and 24 appearances, respectively.

The Argentine forward has recorded 13 goals and five assists pairing upfront with former Manchester United star Romelu Lukaku. Meanwhile, Skrinar has played mostly on the right side of Antonio Conte’s three-man defense.