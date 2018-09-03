Manchester United did not want Ronaldo back, says Jose Mourinho

Ronaldo is currently playing for Juventus in Italy.

What's the story?

Jose Mourinho has told ESPN that Manchester United never made an offer for Cristiano Ronaldo. He believed that signing the Portuguese International was never an option.

Mourinho said, "Cristiano was never on my table to say yes or no to Cristiano to come to us”. The manager was speaking to the media after United were drawn with Juventus, Valencia and Young Boys in the Champions League.

When asked about Juventus, he praised the club's investment strategy and regarded them as one of the key contenders for the Champions League this season. "Juventus is one of the teams in Europe that invested in winning the Champions League because they don't need to invest to win the Scudetto," said Jose.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo played over 200 matches for Manchester United scoring 118 times for the Premier League giants. He is currently with Italian Champions, Juventus and will be looking to add more feathers to his illustrious career.

Ronaldo will return to Old Trafford where he will play against his former club Manchester United in his year's UEFA Champions League group stage.

The heart of the matter

Rumours of Ronaldo returning to Old Trafford has been a topic of discussion in the transfer market since Sir Alex Fergusson left the club. When the Portuguese finally decided to part ways with Real Madrid, rumours intensified of him finally coming back to the place where it all started for him in his carer.

But neither Ronaldo nor Manchester United made any comments about that. In the end, he went to Italy to play for Juventus, and the rumours were put to bed once and for all.

Rumour rating: 8/10

ESPN is a pretty reliable source and overall 'Ronaldo to United' is not a new thing for Manchester United fans. It has been doing the rounds for a few years now. In the meantime, we can probably keep aside those ‘Ronaldo to United’ rumours. Until they meet, it’s time to sit back and watch Ronaldo finally show his class in Seria A.