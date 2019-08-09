Manchester United end Mario Mandzukic pursuit, Red Devils agree £73.9m fee with Inter Milan for Romelu Lukaku, and more Manchester United Transfer News: August 8, 2019

Solskjaer is satisfied with the players at his disposal at Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 8th August 2019. We bring you the biggest transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top picks for the day.

#3 United end Mario Mandzukic pursuit

United have ended their interest in Mario Mandzukic

Manchester United were first introduced to the option of signing Mario Mandzukic during the discussions of a swap deal with Juventus involving Paulo Dybala and Romelu Lukaku. As the deal for the Argentine broke down, United continued to explore the possibility of signing the Croatian instead. United were already aware that Lukaku would move this summer, and they had identified Mandzukic as the possible replacement for the Belgian.

Without Lukaku, the United attack lacks experience, and the Croatian has a wealth of experience in his kitty. The word around Old Trafford was that he would be a good mentor for United's young guns.

The Red Devils were quite interested in his services and had even entered into talks with the Serie A champions for a possible transfer on Deadline Day. However, the Red Devils decided not to sign Mario Mandzukic this summer. The main reason for the breakdown of talks is Juventus' valuation of the player and the Croatian's wage demands. United believe both are unrealistic for the 33-year-old and as such, ended their pursuit of Mandzukic.

Manchester United ended the transfer window without signing a replacement for Lukaku. Solskjaer is reportedly happy with the players at his disposal and is ready to face the new season with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Alexis Sanchez, and young Mason Greenwood as his striking options. And that is the main reason why the Norwegian has pulled the plug on the pursuit of Mandzukic.

The Croatian is entering the fag end of his career and it is unclear how he would have settled in the Premier League. As such, by refusing to submit to the player's demands, United might have done themselves a favor here.

