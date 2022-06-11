Manchester United enter contract talks with forward amid interest from Juventus: Reports

Manchester United are working on a new contract to offer their teenage star Alejandro Garnacho amidst active interest from Italian giants Juventus.

The Red Devils are happy with the progress of the 17-year-old Argentine national and are willing to offer him a new contract.

Garnacho made his senior side debut last season and helped the Manchester United team win the FA Youth Cup title as they beat Nottingham Forest 3-1 in the final. In 34 appearances across different competitions for the under-18s side, he scored 14 goals and provided six assists.

On Friday, Garnacho scored one and assisted the other in Argentina's U20s win over Japan. The young talent has been in sensational form for the Manchester United youth team and is considered a huge prospect.

According to Manchester Evening News, talks between Garnacho and the Premier League club are underway over a new contract. The Argentine signed his first professional deal in 2021.

However, Juventus have shown active interest in signing the 17-year-old in order to bolster their attacking capabilities.

Man United are confident of securing a new contract with the player, with an assurance to give him enough game time under their new full-time manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils had to pay £42,000 to outbid Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund in signing the Argentine national from Atletico Madrid in 2020.

Cristiano Ronaldo's presence in the team could be a major factor in Garnacho deciding not to move to another club and continue his growth at the English club. The Argentine youngster ideolises the Portuguese legend and has been vocal about his admiration for the latter since his return to the club last year.

Juventus are close to re-signing Paul Pogba but PSG might spoil the party

Italian giants Juventus are close to re-signing Paul Pogba for free after his Manchester United exit this summer. Pogba struggled with persistent injury issues last season and the club have confirmed his departure. However, Paris Saint-Germain might sensationally swoop down to capture the player if Zinedine Zidane takes up the reins at the club, according to Football Italia.

The Frenchman is amongst the many big names who are leaving the Premier League club this summer. Pogba is joined by Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Jessi Lingard and Edinson Cavani in leaving Old Trafford ahead of the new season.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, Juventus want their former midfielder back as they mull plans to build a formidable squad after failing to win a single piece of silverware last season.

