Manchester United eyeing 5 January signings, Spurs eye Piatek and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 11th January 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League…

Guardiola claims he has no control over Sane’s future

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has stated that he has no say in the future of Bayern Munich-linked Leroy Sane. The German has been linked with a move to the Bavarians amid the player recuperating from a knee injury.

Speaking about the prospect of the player leaving the club in the future, he stated that every player has his ambitions and desires that keep changing, which is why he doesn’t know what the winger wants to do with his future.

"I'm not the same guy I was when I arrived here, so for the players the same, they have dreams and after the dreams are accomplished they need another thing so I don't know.

"Now what I want is for him to come back. I said last week his knee looks really good and after that it's not my business. In terms of what the club, the player, his agent want to do with his own future, it's not in my hands."

Manchester United eying 5 players

It might be a very busy winter – and the upcoming summer – for Manchester United as they are eying no less than five players as options to strengthen their midfield, according to The Athletic.

The Red Devils reportedly have Saul, James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Bruno Fernandes and Kai Havertz on their radar. The report also adds that United want to bring in at least two midfielders but are aware that they may have to wait until the summer to make that happen.

Spurs want Piatek

According to a report from Sky Sports, Tottenham are eying a move for Krzysztof Piatek as a replacement for Harry Kane, who is out injured until April at the very least.

The Londoners have held talks regarding a possible move but nothing has gone into an advance position yet.

