Fede Valverde speaks on Paul Pogba, Barcelona star on Manchester United & Arsenal's radar and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 10th January 2020

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Arteta not expecting big things

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not expecting big things in the transfer market. The Gunners have been linked with a flurry of players in recent weeks but Arteta doesn’t think that there will be big changes.

In fact, the Gunners manager stated that he is hoping for great things from the players that he already has.

"I'm not expecting big things," he told reporters. "I'm expecting big things from the players I have now to get through the season in a more balanced way. We always have to be looking because of some injuries,” he said.

Bale won’t leave Madrid

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Gareth Bale, has revealed that his client won’t be leaving the Galacticos in the winter market. He also closed down the possibility of the Welshman, who has been linked with a return to Spurs, departing the capital in the summer as well.

“Bale is not going anywhere in winter and in summer he is very unlikely to leave,” he said.

Premier League trio eying Umtiti

Samuel Umtiti has no shortage of interest as Premier League trio Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester United are looking at the possibility of signing the French defender.

The World Cup winner has lost his place in the first-team after his struggles with injuries. And now, according to reports, Barcelona will be open to selling him if they get a good offer for the player.

Valverde open to Pogba joining Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has welcomed the prospect of Paul Pogba joining the Los Blancos. The Uruguayan has been in great form this season, which is why some don’t think that the Frenchman is needed anymore.

However, the former Penarol star stated that he would be able to learn from the former Juventus star should he join Madrid.

"Pogba? I live quietly. I try to enjoy it when I put on this shirt," Valverde said. "If in the future he has to come obviously I'm going to learn a lot from him as a player."

