Real Madrid will sell superstar for €80 million with Chelsea and Manchester City interested and more: Football transfer news, 8th January 2020

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga

Hello and welcome to the football transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top transfer stories for the day surrounding the world of football!

Maddison to stay, says Rodgers

James Maddison is most likely going to stay beyond the January transfer window, according to Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers. The former Liverpool manager stated that the club are not under any pressure to sell players.

As a result, there is no chance that Maddison would be sold in the ongoing transfer window, essentially shutting down rumours linking the Englishman to Manchester United.

"There's no pressure to sell and no need to sell. James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond."

"He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time."

Reinier deal agreed

According to a report from AS, Real Madrid have agreed on a 6-year deal with Reinier Jesus. This news comes after it was reported that the Galacticos had agreed to activate Reinier’s release clause of €30 million.

The young Brazilian is set to join the club on the 19th of January, when he turns 18, and will play for Castilla while also training with the first-team.

Two PL clubs interested in Isco

Isco could be on his way out of Real Madrid as both Manchester City and Chelsea are interested in signing the midfielder, according to reports. The Spaniard may have been getting some playing time under Zinedine Zidane but he still hasn’t been able to convince the fans due to his average performances.

As a result, Florentino Perez would be open to selling the player if he got €80 million for the Malaga star.

