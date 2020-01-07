Manchester United Transfer News: Brendan Rodgers insists James Maddison will be staying at Leicester City beyond January

James Maddison

Leicester City manager Brendon Rodgers has insisted that Manchester United target James Maddison will be staying at the club past the winter transfer window. Sportskeeda had recently reported that Manchester United are keeping tabs on the English midfielder and are interested in bringing him to Old Trafford in January. The Premier League giants are not short of funds either, but face a monumental task if Rodgers’ words are any indication.

The former Liverpool manager has overseen a terrific turn in fortunes for the Foxes, propelling them to second place in the league table, a point ahead of reigning champions Manchester City. Rodgers has a great set of players under his wing right now and has managed to get them firing on all cylinders this season. Central to his team’s attacking prowess has been the creative genius of Maddison, and the Leicester boss has declared that he has no intention of selling the Englishman.

Leicester City are under no pressure to sell any player

Leicester are under no pressure to sell any of their stars, with Rodgers stating that no player will leave the club in January.

"There's no pressure to sell and no need to sell. James is a very talented player and he will be here in January and beyond."

He also informed that talks were ongoing to tie the player down to a new deal.

"He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time."

The Northern Irishman has already seen Harry Maguire move to Old Trafford last summer and is adamant that no such move will be repeated this winter.

Instead, he clarified that the Foxes would like to make additions to the squad, provided the right player is available.

"We want to add to the squad if we can. It all comes down to availability."

The Leicester City manager also appeared pleased with his squad and said that if necessary, he was prepared to wait for the summer to make reinforcements.

"We've got a really strong squad and lots of them are young players evolving. We want to but if we can't we'll continue with the squad we've got and look to reinforce in the summer."

Where does this leave Manchester United? Right now, that is the million-dollar question.

