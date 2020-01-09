Ashley Young wants to quit Manchester United, Red Devils submit an offer for Cavani and more: Manchester United Transfer News Roundup, 9th January 2020

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Third Round

Ashley Young tells Solskjaer he will never play for Manchester United again

Burnley FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United veteran Ashley Young is determined to quit Old Trafford and join Inter Milan this month after he refused a contract renewal offer from Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports Daily Express.

Solskjaer saw Young as one of his leaders and wanted him to be in the dressing room to help nurture the younger players like Daniel James, Axel Tuanzebe, Brandon Williams, and Scott McTominay.

However, Young is very keen to leave Manchester United and experience a new chapter in his life. Inter Milan manager Antonio Conte sees Young as the ideal wing-back option and is determined to sign him in January.

Manchester United are likely to allow Young to leave in the coming days as Woodward and his team face another wrath for offering a new contract to a player who is desperate to quit the club.

Manchester United submit an offer for Edinson Cavani

Hungary v Uruguay - International Friendly

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Manchester United have submitted an offer to sign Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani. The Uruguayan forward is open to leaving PSG this month, with Atletico Madrid and Chelsea also interested in the Uruguayan.

Cavani has made just four league appearances this season and is keen to play regular football for a top team. Atletico Madrid appeared to have an agreement with the 32-year-old striker but Manchester United and Chelsea are luring Cavani with Premier League football.

Cavani's future is expected to be sorted next week with an offer worth €10-12 million likely to seal his transfer. Cavani is PSG's all-time record goalscorer with 195 goals in 226 appearances.

Sporting Lisbon want to sell Bruno Fernandes in January

Portugal v Netherlands - UEFA Nations League Final

Manchester United have once again entered the race to sign Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes amid injuries to Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay, reports Daily Express.

Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said no to Fernandes' transfer last summer but is now prepared to sign the Portuguese star after seeing his consistent performances this season.

Bruno Fernandes has six goals and seven assists in 14 games in Portuguese league after recording 20 goals and 13 assists last season.

It is understood that Sporting Lisbon are prepared to sell the midfielder to any team that meet their £59.7 million valuation. Having dropped the idea of signing Christian Eriksen this month, Fernandes seems the ideal January signing for Manchester United.

United target De Ligt in talks to move back to Ajax

Atalanta BC v Juventus - Serie A

Juventus central defender Matthijs de Ligt could move back to Ajax on loan until the end of this season following his disastrous start to life in Italy, reports Daily Mirror.

De Ligt has failed to adapt to life in Serie A football with many already calling him a failed transfer. The highly-rated defender moved to Juventus in a £67.5 million deal from Ajax last summer.

However, De Ligt has made just one substitute appearance in Juventus' last five league matches, leading to an increasing speculation over his immediate future with the Serie A champions.

Manchester United have been put on red alert with this news as they are seeking an emergency central defender signing following a lengthy injury to Harry Maguire.

Maguire picked a knock on his hip during the FA Cup 3rd round tie against Wolves and is expected to be out of action for few weeks. With De Ligt reportedly looking for a new club until the end of this season, Red Devils are tempted to make an offer for the 20-year-old Dutch star.

