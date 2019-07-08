Manchester United eyeing Milinkovic-Savic as Paul Pogba replacement, Red Devils reveal travelling squad for pre-season tour, and more Manchester United Transfer News, July 7, 2019

United are preparing a bid for Pogba's replacement

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United Transfer News round-up for 7th July 2019. We bring you the top transfer stories of the day involving Manchester United and here are our top five picks for the day.

#5 United eyeing €120m midfielder as Paul Pogba replacement

"Sergent" Milinkovic Savic has been identified by United as a replacement for Pogba

The Paul Pogba saga seems to gather new twists and turns with each passing day. Only yesterday we revealed in this segment that Mino Raiola, the player's agent, had mentioned that Pogba wanted to leave United and his transfer out of Old Trafford was under process. The Frenchman's absence from United's pre-season training caused quite a stir and it was seen by many as the first signs of a rebellion taking shape. There were rumours that Pogba would try to force a move away by refusing to be a part of the pre-season.

All those rumours were squashed when Pogba was named in the pre-season squad and the Frenchman himself arrived at the Manchester Airport along with the United squad to board the flight to Australia. However, the whole episode seems to have caused a change of heart at United and the club are now apparently ready to negotiate a deal which will see Pogba leave. But that is not all. The Red Devils have also apparently asked Pogba for time to sign a replacement. The Frenchman, as such, will be a part of pre-season while United work undercover to find the player to replace his. And that search might already be over.

Manchester United have earmarked Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as the man to replace Paul Pogba and have initiated talks with the Serie A side to bring the Serbian to Old Trafford. Milinkovic-Savic was a subject of interest from a lot of clubs in Europe last summer, but after a rather poor season, those interests have cooled off. As such, United might find it easier to seal a deal, however, Lazio are holding out for at least €120m for their star man. United are reluctant to pay such a huge amount and are hoping that a deal can be struck for less.

