Manchester United fans make clear demand on takeover with ‘disastrous’ Erik ten Hag claim

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) want the Glazer family to make a decision on who to sell the club before the season ends. This comes amid fears that further delays could potentially ruin the Red Devils' progress made under Erik ten Hag this season.

The Glazers announced taht they were open to a direct sale of the club for a reported £6 billion in November 2022. After months of bids, the two frontrunners turned out to be British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari billionaire Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe appeared to be the frontrunner after the INEOS CEO was willing to let the Glazers stay on with a minority stake. However, Sheikh Jassim submitted an improved final £5.5 billion bid yesterday to take over the club completely.

His proposal included having complete control of Manchester United, clearing all of their debts, and significant investment in improving club infrastructure. The Glazers have yet to make any decision and the Old Trafford faithful are increasingly worried with negotiations continuing into the summer.

The summer transfer window opens on June 13. Some supporters believe Erik ten Hag may not be fully backed to get the signings he wants if the Glazers are still in charge. A spokesman from MUST said (via Daily Mirror):

“The sale process has now been going on for six months. With the transfer window about to open, the Glazers need to make a decision on the sale and fast. A summer of of uncertainty would be disastrous for Erik Ten Hag and cannot be allowed to happen.”

Once the Glazers choose a bidder, it would reportedly take a further four weeks before any change of ownership occurs. The Old Trafford faithful have every right to be frustrated as it looks likely that negotiations will negatively impact their summer.

Manchester United winger Antony reveals he is loving life playing for the Red Devils

Manchester United winger Antony has revealed he is enjoying his time at his new club so far this season. Antony was signed for £82 million from Ajax last summer and has enjoyed moderate success for his new club so far.

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided five assists in 45 appearances and has helped the Red Devils win the EFL Cup. Manchester United are also in the FA Cup final against Manchester City and are likely to finish in the top four in the Premier League.

Antony spoke in an exclusive interview with Inside United:

“I feel like I’ve settled in and grown accustomed to the city of Manchester. There are quite a few Brazilians here. Me and Casemiro are always hanging out, we're always doing something. I’ve settled into the city and I’m loving life here. I hope I can spend a long time here.”

Manchester United next play Bournemouth away in the Premier League on May 20.

