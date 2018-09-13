Manchester United fans react as Jerome Boateng confirms he rejected move to Old Trafford

Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Manchester United's Premier League campaign has gotten off to a mixed start as they won their first and fourth game of the 2018-19 season but lost two consecutive games in between - one against Brighton and the other against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho's side has been trying to recruit a new central defender during the summer window with names like Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng being linked with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Germany defender Jerome Boateng has now confirmed reports that he drew interest over the summer and also revealed that he called Jose Mourinho to personally thank the Manchester United manager for the attempt to sign him.

The Bayern Munich defender drew interest from the Red Devils and French giants Paris Saint-Germain but decided to stay on at Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Bild, Boateng said, "I had enquiries from PSG and Manchester United."

"I did not want just to get away from Bayern, but I was thrilled to try a new challenge. I feel well at Bayern. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I called Jose Mourinho, I told him that his interest was an honour for me and thanked him for trying so hard for me."

"I explained to Jose that it's difficult to leave Bayern, and if I do, everything has to be in place to top this club. Niko Kovac [Bayern’s new boss] gave me the feeling that I’m very important for him and the club.”

Boateng left Manchester City to join the German giants in 2011. He won the Champions League with the side in 2013, six consecutive Bundesliga titles and three German Cups. The defender's Bayern Munich contract will expire in 2021.

Manchester United fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the situation:

Jerome Boateng confirming today that he rejected José Mourinho/ Manchester United over a phone call in the summer. Thank god for that. Finished defender and is too injury prone. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 12, 2018

I'd still take him over some of the ones we have — R™ (@RealTalkMUFC) September 12, 2018

Based on how the other center backs have started the season I kinda wish he came, even if only on loan — M (@MulamuKCFC) September 11, 2018

Interesting from boateng, rather than concentrate on why he didn't leave Munich for United he should maybe think about why Munich would have sold him 😉 — Mark taylor (@TayleyShot) September 13, 2018

Exactly when you look at our defence all it’s lacking is leadership and Boateng would do a good job back der — Bouff Daddy (@Realzeus0000) September 12, 2018

better than any defender we have so pipe down — James Cooper (@JamesCooper777) September 11, 2018

You do realise that it current pool of defenders consists of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, and Marcos Rojo - yeah? — Dylan (@Dylan61909302) September 12, 2018

Man's been spun so many times by messi, we dont need that — Flawless Baguette (@BehyndU) September 13, 2018

far too injury prone failed at city and not sure how he would handle the pace of PL for me alderweireld better option — Special 1 (@EverythingMUFC3) September 11, 2018

Contrary to folks saying no one wants to play for Mourinho and those clueless pundits. — IAMBEN10 (@birn10) September 12, 2018