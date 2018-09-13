Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United fans react as Jerome Boateng confirms he rejected move to Old Trafford

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
Humor
13 Sep 2018, 13:24 IST

Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Germany v Sweden: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Manchester United's Premier League campaign has gotten off to a mixed start as they won their first and fourth game of the 2018-19 season but lost two consecutive games in between - one against Brighton and the other against Tottenham Hotspur.

Jose Mourinho's side has been trying to recruit a new central defender during the summer window with names like Harry Maguire, Toby Alderweireld and Jerome Boateng being linked with a transfer to Old Trafford.

Germany defender Jerome Boateng has now confirmed reports that he drew interest over the summer and also revealed that he called Jose Mourinho to personally thank the Manchester United manager for the attempt to sign him.

The Bayern Munich defender drew interest from the Red Devils and French giants Paris Saint-Germain but decided to stay on at Bayern Munich.

Speaking to Bild, Boateng said, "I had enquiries from PSG and Manchester United."

"I did not want just to get away from Bayern, but I was thrilled to try a new challenge. I feel well at Bayern. It's one of the biggest clubs in the world. I called Jose Mourinho, I told him that his interest was an honour for me and thanked him for trying so hard for me."

"I explained to Jose that it's difficult to leave Bayern, and if I do, everything has to be in place to top this club. Niko Kovac [Bayern’s new boss] gave me the feeling that I’m very important for him and the club.”

Boateng left Manchester City to join the German giants in 2011. He won the Champions League with the side in 2013, six consecutive Bundesliga titles and three German Cups. The defender's Bayern Munich contract will expire in 2021.

Manchester United fans have since taken to Twitter to express their thoughts on the situation:

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
