Twitter Reacts to Romelu Lukaku's potential switch to Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku's potential transfer gave us quite the laugh, and we are all about sharing the happiness.

Romelu Lukaku (well, at least his head)

If you haven’t been living under a rock for the past 24 hours, I am sure you must have realised that Manchester United have more or less done a John Obi Mikel on Chelsea. Romelu Lukaku who looked like he was stripped and ready to change his kit to blue was hijacked by the Manchester giants. Twitter as always, was merciless and had it’s share of fun at the expense of Chelsea.

Here are the best bits

RealMadrid trying to accept Uniteds Morata bid immediately after hear Lukaku's confirmation #MUFC #Lukaku pic.twitter.com/9ByJVGYcOJ — Akhil Thakur (@AceAkhi) July 7, 2017

So Everton owes us 7.5mil of the Schneiderlin fee ,7.5 mill from keanes transfer and 10 million fee for Rooney. Lukaku is 50 million lads — SHITHOUSE F.C (@blurt2kc) July 7, 2017

Madrid wanted £75m for Morata believing he was United’s only option, but #MUFC 's first choice was always Lukaku, Morata was a distraction. pic.twitter.com/1THbNwlVu2 — Fergie's Fledglings (@RedDevilTimes) July 7, 2017

Romelu Lukaku is one of the only three players to have scored more than 10 goals in each of the last five Premier League seasons. Hitman. — Asif. (@Asif9707) July 6, 2017

Manchester United have agreed to sign Everton striker Romelu Lukaku for £75 million... pic.twitter.com/q5EmqEBI5d — Pie Sports Booze (@piesportsbooze) July 6, 2017

Antonio Conte invested a lot of time and energy into Chelsea's interest in Romelu Lukaku and is said to be "fuming". [Guardian] #MUFC pic.twitter.com/umoq8oQCc3 — Devils Related (@Devils_Related) July 6, 2017

Lukaku is joining Manchester Utd on a short term loan deal whilst Mkhitaryan is away on maternity leave.

[NHS] pic.twitter.com/yLlxiaCJMa — élliot (@elliotrylands) July 6, 2017

If we do indeed sign Lukaku, Mino Riaola might as well settle down in Manchester considering the majority of his client are based here — ManUtdGoals (@ManUtdGoaIs) July 6, 2017

Rooney possibly going to Everton definitely had an impact on the price of Lukaku, shame it had to increase it rather than decrease it. — (@UnitedReligion) July 6, 2017

Lukaku medical overnight? Chelsea block Matic to Utd after being rinsed with Rom? Conte considering quitting? Possibly the best deal ever. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) July 6, 2017