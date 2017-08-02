Reports: Manchester United favourites to complete £50m signing of Andre Gomes

Manchester United are close to making another high profile signing before the season begins

Manchester United are looking to further strengthen their midfield after the arrival of Matic

What's the story?

Manchester United have already brought in the likes of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, but latest reports from Express claim that the Red Devils are favourites to complete a £50 million deal for Barcelona midfielder Andre Gomes.

The bookmakers also seem to agree with them with BetStars making Manchester United just 3/1 favourites to complete the signing ahead of rivals Chelsea at 7/1 and Valencia at 14/1.

“Jose Mourinho seems to have set his sights on signing fellow countryman Andre Gomes from Barcelona this summer in a bid to bolster his attacking options ahead of the start of the new season," BetStars Director Ian Marmion said.

"The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact in his debut season at the Nou Camp last term. And the Catalans are reportedly willing to let the young midfielder go, which has put the Red Devils on high alert. United currently lead the chase to land the Portugal international at 3/1, ahead of rivals Chelsea at 7/1, while Valencia are priced at 14/1 to make a move for their former protege.”

In case you didn't know...

Premier League bound?

The Portuguese international impressed one and all with his performances at Valencia in the 2015/16 season leading to Barcelona spending huge money to secure his signature. However, Gomes struggled to replicate his good form at the Camp Nou and it seems like the Barcelona board are ready to greenlight his sale in order to revamp their jaded midfield.

The heart of the matter

Although Gomes has struggled at Barcelona, it is believed that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is a huge fan of his countryman's talents. The 'special one' wants to give his midfield a completely fresh look and the signing of Gomes along with the arrival of Matic will certainly achieve that.

All good squads need depth and quality to win the Premier League and 5 top quality midfielders like Matic, Pogba, Herrera, Carrick and Gomes can certainly achieve that for the Red Devils.

On the other hand, Barcelona who look like they will be losing Neymar are also ready to lose Gomes and give a fresh and young look to their ageing midfield. A lot of transfer business is expected to go on in Barcelona in the coming weeks.

Author's take

Andre Gomes might have had a bad season for Barcelona, but there is no denying the quality he possesses. Still only 24, the Portuguese international is yet to hit his peak and a £50m gamble could well be worth taking for Mourinho and Manchester United.

