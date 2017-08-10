Manchester United set to sign former player and other Premier League transfer rumours of the day - 10th August

All the best Premier League transfer news and rumours of the day

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 10 Aug 2017, 17:28 IST

Mourinho is confident of making two more signings before the transfer window ends

The season is about to begin and the transfer activity around all the Premier League clubs are heating up. Plenty of big names have been linked with a move both to and away from the most entertaining League in the world.

With the transfer of Neymar completely changing the landscape of transfers this season, we can expect more blockbuster deals to go through in the dying days of this explosive transfer window.

Without much ado, let us take a look at the best rumours floating around in the Premier League at the moment.

ARSENAL

Will Arsene Wenger strengthen his squad before the end of the transfer window

Arsenal ready to swoop in for Brazilian forward Luan

Luan impressed one and all with his performances in the 2016 Olympics and now latest reports in English and Brazilian media claim that Arsenal are ready to swoop in for the talented Brazilian.

Luan was heavily linked with a move to Spartak Moscow, but the deal seems to have fallen through and the Gunners are ready to swoop in and sign him.

Zidane interested in signing Alexis Sanchez

The future of Alexis Sanchez has been subject to intense speculation and now the latest reports from the Spanish rumour mill claim that the Real Madrid manager is very interested in signing the want away Chilean superstar.

However, Perez is still keen on Mbappe and is apparently against the move for Sanchez.

Arsenal make bid for Real Madrid star Marco Asensio

One of the most talented Spanish players in world football at the moment, Marco Asensio has apparently been attracting a lot of attention from Premier League sides and according to Diario Gol, the Gunners have enquired about Asensio.

However, Madrid are reluctant to sell and won't do so unless Asensio himself requests a transfer.