Manchester United 1-1 Fulham: 5 talking points as Joe Bryan denies Red Devils three points on fans' return | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester United welcomed the fans back inside the Old Trafford stadium for the first time in 14 months but celebrations were dimmed after Fulham held them to a disappointing 1-1 draw in the Premier League.

Edinson Cavani's epic long-range lob was canceled out by Joe Bryan in the second-half. The Red Devils failed to secure a runners-up spot and must now win on the final day away to Wolves to finish second.

Although the home side looked dangerous going forward, the Uruguayan's cheeky effort was their only breakthrough in the first-half. They also missed some good chances after the break.

⚖️ The points are shared in our final home game of the season.



🔴 #MUFC | #️⃣ #MUNFUL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 18, 2021

The Cottagers punished them for their wastefulness after Bryan headed Bobby Reid's cross home in the 76th minute to earn an unlikely point for the relegated outfit.

Here are the five major talking points from the match:

#1 Man Utd rue missed chances

Greenwood missed some good chances for Manchester United

Manchester United were in control for almost the entirety of the match and carved out some good chances in the second-half too following a cagey opening period. But a lack of cutting edge saw them waste their opportunities and settle for a disappointing stalemate.

Bruno Fernandes wasted two good free-kicks - one was blocked by Areola and the other was fired just wide off the post - while Mason Greenwood missed one gilt-edged chance each in both half.

He latched onto Aaron Wan-Bissaka's inviting cross during the early exchanges but couldn't flick it on target and instead fired it onto the roof of the net. He will also regret missing a second chance when Fernandes sent him through on goal but failed to beat Areola in a one-on-one.

#2 Bryan's maiden goal catches Manchester United napping

Bryan scored his first Premier League goal

Joe Bryan denied Manchester United a victory with his first-ever Premier League goal and one which caught them napping.

The full-back comfortably drove forward in the build-up and positioned himself neatly inside the area, before heading Bobby Reid's cross home from close-range.

🗣"I was pretty terrible in the first-half, but it was good to get a goal." 🤣



Joe Bryan reacts to scoring the equaliser for Fulham against Manchester United at Old Trafford pic.twitter.com/OEt0NvWFMS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 18, 2021

Wan-Bissaka, who was supposed to track his movements and challenge him for the ball, was nowhere to be seen throughout, while the other Manchester United players around Bryan didn't notice him either.

1 / 2 NEXT