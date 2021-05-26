Manchester United halt Cristiano Ronaldo pursuit in favor of Premier League star - Reports

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United are ready to give up on their pursuit of Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo and try to land wantaway Tottenham striker Harry Kane instead.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a Manchester United return after a tough season at Juventus. Though the Bianconeri won the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia, they had Napoli to thank for securing a place in next season's Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo has just one year left on his contract at Juventus after joining them on a four-year deal from Real Madrid in 2018.

Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to deliver the Champions League trophy Juventus reportedly signed him for. And amidst the financial crisis faced by clubs in Europe, they could let go of the Portuguese, who is by far the highest-paid player at the club.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'in contact' with Cristiano Ronaldo over possible return to Manchester United this summer #mufc https://t.co/pKfFR7eumM pic.twitter.com/Tw0XHKhkUs — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) May 21, 2021

Manchester United view Kane as more long-term solution than Cristiano Ronaldo

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Reports from the Italian outlet have now claimed Manchester United have put their interest in Cristiano Ronaldo on hold to pursue a move for Tottenham's Harry Kane.

The Englishman has spent over 10 years at Tottenham, proving himself to be one of the best strikers in the game during his time in the north London side.

A lack of silverware has unfortunately marked Kane's time at Tottenham, prompting the 27-year-old to voice his desire to leave the club.

Manchester United are now alert to the situation and have suspended any previous interest in Cristiano Ronaldo to focus on signing Harry Kane.

Manchester United have secured the services of veteran striker Edinson Cavani for another season but that does not seem to have curtailed their interest in Harry Kane.

Kane has reiterated his desire to remain in England and with a price tag of almost €150 million, only three clubs in the country can currently afford him - Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City.

While he may decide against joining Chelsea due to his loyalty to Tottenham, Manchester City and Manchester United would both be available options for the striker.

Manchester United are willing to offer Anthony Martial and current West Ham-loanee Jesse Lingard in part-exchange to bring Tottenham striker Harry Kane to Old Trafford. (Football Insider) pic.twitter.com/JQ9GQl2rvr — Transfer News Central (@TransferNewsCen) May 20, 2021