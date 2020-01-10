Manchester United handed major injury boost as Harry Maguire could feature against Norwich City

Harry Maguire is reportedly set to return from injury ahead of schedule

Manchester United have received an injury boost as Harry Maguire's hip injury is not as bad as first feared and he now has an outside chance of making a surprise comeback against Norwich City on Saturday.

Maguire reportedly tore his hip muscle in last weekend’s FA Cup draw at Wolves and missed United’s 3-1 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday, as there were concerns within the club that he could be out of action for four and six weeks. However, now it appears that the tear is only a small one, and it is likely to be a matter of days rather than weeks before Maguire is fit to play again.

Maguire is set to return ahead of schedule for Red Devils

Maguire is reportedly willing to play through the pain barrier if needed, but the Manchester United defender is still considered to be a major doubt for the game against Norwich City. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may not be willing to risk the possibility of a long term injury to his centre-back's fitness and may rest him as United have big games coming up against Liverpool in the league and the second leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final against Manchester City.

A headache for Solskjaer now is he must decide whether or not to gamble on playing his key man despite the obvious risks and fears that he may even need an operation. Another problem for Norwegian is he only has one fit centre-back for this weekend’s clash with Norwich City, as the club's injury list continues to grow.

Maguire joins Axel Tuanzebe, Eric Bailly and Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones in the treatment table, leaving the Red Devils severely short-staffed at the back and it remains to be seen if the Englishman features this weekend in the Premier League.

