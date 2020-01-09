Manchester United vs Norwich City preview, predicted XI, team news and more | Premier League 2019-20

Manchester United v Manchester City - Carabao Cup: Semi Final

In what is expected to be one of the most high-pressure Premier League encounters of the weekend, Manchester United play hosts to bottom-dwellers Norwich City on Saturday, December 11 at Old Trafford.

Only a win would be on their sight, as anything other than that would spark further questions regarding Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, whose win rate at Manchester United is even lesser than what he achieved when his Cardiff City side got relegated.

As such, the Red Devils are without a win in three, and a response is only what is required following their 3-1 hammering at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester City in the first leg of the League Cup semi-final.

The Canaries meanwhile, are in need of points more than any other side, as a fine FA Cup display was what was needed to end a torrid eight-match winless run. No other side have conceded more goals than them, but they'd surely fancy themselves to fashion a chance of salvaging something from an out of sorts Manchester United team.

On that note, we bring everything you need to know ahead of the tense fixture between Manchester United and Norwich City.

Manchester United vs Norwich City Head to Head

Manchester United wins: 37

Norwich City wins: 17

Draws: 15

Manchester United vs Norwich City Form Guide

Last 5 matches (in all competitions)

Manchester United: L-D-L-W-W

Norwich City: W-D-D-L-L

Manchester United vs Norwich City Team News

Manchester United

Harry Maguire is set to remain sidelined due to a hip muscle tear

Manchester United will definitely be without Harry Maguire, owing to a hip muscle problem. This means the erratic Phil Jones is expected to continue at the heart of defence, alongside Victor Lindelof.

Paul Pogba remains sidelined as well, with other first team stars in Scott McTominay, Eric Bailly and Axel Tuanzebe.

Norwich City

Having missed the FA Cup tie due to a thigh injury, Finnish striker Teemu Pukki is doubtful for this one. Adam Idah, who scored a fantastic hat-trick this weekend, could be rewarded with a Premier League start at Old Trafford.

Ralf Fahrmann and Dennis Srbeny may return to the bench, while Ben Godrey and Timm Klose continue to spend their time away from the game owing to long-term injuries.

Manchester United vs Norwich City Predicted XI

Manchester United (4-3-3): David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Victor Lindelof, Phil Jones, Luke Shaw; Andreas Pereira, Nemanja Matic, Fred; Daniel James, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford

Norwich City (4-2-3-1): Tim Krul; Max Aarons, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley, Sam Byram; Mario Vrancic, Alexander Tettey; Emiliano Buendia, Kenny McLean, Todd Cantwell; Adam Idah

Manchester United vs Norwich City Match Prediction

This one should be an open-ended exchange, with both sides expected to hit the other on the break and cause subsequent damage. The visitors will surely dominate possession at times, but it's up to Manchester United to hold their lines and defend well without the ball.

There will be goals in this one, and it's hard to separate one winner from it.

Predicted score: Manchester United 2-2 Norwich City

