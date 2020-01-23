Manchester United have failed Paul Pogba, claims Mino Raiola

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has blasted Manchester United for not meeting the player's expectations since his move to Old Trafford in 2016. The super-agent has been very vocal on Pogba's future and admits that the Frenchman could be playing for a new club next summer.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Raiola admitted that he tried to broker a move for Pogba last summer but failed to push it across the line. Real Madrid and Juventus have shown a concrete interest in the midfielder as the Red Devils look set to lose their talisman in the summer.

When asked to comment on Pogba's future Raiola hinted that the World Cup winner is frustrated with his current team and seeks a new challenge. The Italian agent also slammed Manchester United's ambition of once again becoming a top club. Raiola said:

"I don't say anything for sure. Today he is not happy because he is not playing. He is recovering. Paul if he does not play he is not happy."

"I saw him go back to Manchester United when people did not think he would go back. People tend to imagine that Manchester United was the only club that he could have signed for. He chose Manchester United."

"Everybody knows the ambition from both parts is not being met the last years. Let's be honest, let's talk about the elephant in the room."

"So we need to see in the summer if Paul is still in the plans of Manchester United and if Manchester United is still in the plans of Paul."

Paul Pogba is currently recovering from a surgery on his right ankle which has hampered his 2019-20 season. The former Juventus man has just appeared in 7 Premier League games this season, leading to an underwhelming campaign for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team.

The French midfielder has just one year left on his current contract and there are no reports of a possible extension being signed by the 26-year-old superstar. Asked if he would discuss a new contract for Pogba with United, Raiola said:

"My job is to listen. God gave me two ears and one mouth so maybe it is better listening sometimes than talking."

The timing of these Raiola's quotes would surely trigger a response from Manchester United manager and the board as Solskjaer's side get ready to take on Burnley in a must-win game later tonight for their top-4 aspirations.

