Manchester United have joined Manchester City to sign a Premier League midfielder in January

Avik Das
ANALYST
Rumors
1.06K   //    09 Sep 2018, 12:19 IST

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Leicester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League


Jose Mourinho had a rough start of the Premier League new season and Manchester United already lost two Premier League games. Mourinho wanted to sign five quality players this summer but the Red Devils did not achieve the target. As a result, the club signed only three players and one of them is a backup goalkeeper. Thus Mourinho will be determined to sign some top-notch players in January if he can successfully keep his job.

According to the report of 'Metro Sport', Manchester United are going to join the race with Manchester City to sign the highly rated midfielder Ruben Neves. Besides, Paul Pogba is linked to Barcelona and Neves could be a good option to replace the French midfielder. The 21-year old Portuguese midfielder plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League and has become a prime player of the Wolves in a short span of time.

Meanwhile, Neves joined the Wolves last year when he was signed from Porto for a price of £15.8 million. He has played 43 matches for the club and helped the Wolves to get back in the Premier League.

On the other hand, Manchester City failed to sign Jorginho in the summer and they have set their eyes on Ruben Neves. City coach Guardiola is looking for a long-term replacement for the midfielder Fernandinho and Neves could his top choice next season.


The market value of Ruben Neves is £60 million and both the Manchester clubs will lock horns to sign the talented midfielder. Additionally, Neves is from Jose Mourinho's country Portugal and the Manchester United boss has been following the midfielder for a long time. As a matter of fact, they share the same agent which could give the Red Devils upper hand.

Neves is a competent midfielder who can add a creativity in United's midfield. He is proficient in going forward and can help them build a good attack. He has matured a lot in the last few years and has an exceptional passing skill. Additionally, he has an awe-inspiring vision and can perfectly fit in Mourinho's Manchester United.  

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United Paul Pogba Ruben Neves Football Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News Manchester City Transfer News
Avik Das
ANALYST
Avik is a Sports enthusiast. He loves Football, Cricket, Pro-Wrestling and MMA. Writing is his passion. His articles will provide the readers fascinating reports on Football, Cricket and WWE.
