Manchester United hold talks with Douglas Costa's agent

Manchester United have spoken with Douglas Costa's agent as the club try to line up alternatives if their pursuit of Jadon Sancho falls through.

Sky Sports have reported that Manchester United's recruitment team have been closely following Costa's progress this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems intent on adding more firepower to his squad.

Manchester United's current front three of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood scored 62 goals between them this season.

But Solskjaer has realised the need for more firepower and more options up front with the likes of Daniel James and Odion Ighalo not really the options to light up a Champions League campaign which Manchester United will undergo next season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio said, "Juventus want him to leave. His agents are moving to find a solution, they have talked to Manchester United, to understand if the would be interested."

"They will think about it, but the problem is that Douglas Costa is often injured, so this is a problem for a club that wants to buy him. The agents have talked to Manchester United, for sure, and have proposed his transfer."

Manchester United look to add firepower through Douglas Costa if Sancho move fails

Juventus v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol also had his say on the Sancho saga, saying United are yet to make an official bid.

Advertisement

"As far as Dortmund are concerned he is staying for at least one more season, but Manchester United remain in talks with the player's representatives with the blessing of Dortmund."

"United have still not made an official offer for Sancho."

"If they make a realistic offer - close to Dortmund's €120m (£108m) asking price - it is thought that Sancho would be willing to tell Dortmund that he wants to leave."

Solskjaer though said that United need to keep improving and strengthening the squad while facing a long season after coming back and United not getting enough rest in between seasons.

"We need to strengthen the squad depth because it's going to be a long season. We're going to keep pushing and keep demanding more of the players that we have, but still, we're looking to improve and it's a strange one.

"The league starts very quickly, but then the [transfer] market is open for so long. So we've got to be both good, smart and clever.

"It's only going to be a couple of weeks rest until we get going again. We have to dust ourselves down, make sure that we are ready and fresh to go."

United are likely to come back to action for the new season from the second game-week of the new Premier League season with an extended break following their European exertions.