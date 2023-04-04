Manchester United hold talks to explore deal to sign Bayern Munich defender: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly held initial talks to rope in Bayern Munich star Benjamin Pavard to bolster their defense this summer.

Pavard, 27, has established himself as a regular starter at the Allianz Arena since arriving from VfB Stuttgart for £30 million in the winter of 2019. He has helped his current club lift a total of 10 trophies so far.

A right-footed versatile defender renowned for his marking and passing, the 47-cap France international has been a topic of discussion since last summer. With just 15 months left on his contract, he has drawn interest from the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) of late.

According to The Athletic, Manchester United have held discussions with Pavard's entourage over a potential summer move away from Germany. While Erik ten Hag is believed to have prioritized a new striker and a new midfielder, he is also keen to add a new right-back to his ranks.

Manchester United have relied mainly on Diogo Dalot in the right-back position this season, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka as a backup. However, Wan-Bissaka is expected to secure an exit from Old Trafford soon.

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel shared his thoughts on Pavard's situation at the Bavarians. He told reporters:

"I don't want to get involved in negotiations. He's an underrated player. He can adapt at an extremely high level and defends with big discipline. He's a top team player too. He immediately got my trust when I came in and justified it. That should be a clear statement."

Overall, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has registered 11 goals and 12 assists in 143 matches across all competitions for Bayern Munich.

Paul Parker urges out-of-favor Manchester United man to retire due to injury struggles

Speaking to Bettors, former Manchester United defender Paul Parker claimed that Phil Jones should consider retirement. He elaborated:

"Jones' contract is expiring this summer and he needs to seriously consider whether he wants to retire or continue playing. He has been enjoying himself for a lot of years now in a club that he loves with a big salary as a bonus but now he has to move on. If a club is going to sign him, they have to work really, really hard with him."

Sharing his thoughts on Jones' injury problems, Parker continued:

"His muscles aren't that strong anymore and it requires a lot to play in the Championship. That is a tough league and I don't think he has the level, to be perfectly honest.

"But he has to remember that a new club will ask him to play games. Does he want to do that? I'm not sure that he has the passion, the drive and the desire to play and throw himself into reckless tackles and risk another injury."

Jones, 31, has featured in just 229 games for Manchester United.

