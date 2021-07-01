Manchester United interested in Bayern Munich superstar — Reports

Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Leon Goretzka from Bayern Munich this summer, as per reports from Germany.

The German midfielder, regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga, has just a year left on his contract. Bayern are currently in talks with Goretzka to extend his deal, and the player is open to staying as well. However, the report claims the player is 'aware' of his value being boosted by his recent displays.

Sport BILD suggests that Goretzka is aware of Bayern offering David Alaba a staggering €19.5m-a-season deal before leaving for Real Madrid. This is now considered a 'benchmark' figure for him to renew his contract amidst interest from Manchester United.

Midfield is an area that the Red Devils will look to strengthen this summer, particularly in the event of Paul Pogba's departure. Manchester United's record signing is in a situation similar to that of Goretzka's as he has just a year left on his deal.

So far, there has been no suggestion that he will extend his contract at Manchester United, due to which the club could cash in on him sooner rather than later. Should this happen, Goretzka is one of the options being considered by the club to replace Pogba.

It has been reported that the Red Devils have already had a dialogue with Goretzka's representatives over a potential move. However, the player's priority is to renew his contract as he 'loves' the club.

The 26-year-old Bayern star has played as part of a pivot in the past, something that could suit Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Goretzka could prove to be a great upgrade on the Norwegian's current midfield options as well.

However, Manchester United will face competition for his signature as the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona have also been linked with his services.

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba yet to decide on future

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United has been a major talking point for some time now, and with just a year left on his deal, a decision has to be made soon. The Frenchman is attracting interest from the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid, and the Red Devils could potentially cash in on him.

The 28-year-old was recently quizzed on his future amidst interest from Los Blancos, to which he responded in a light-hearted manner;

"Real Madrid? I expected this question [laughs]. So I must say thank you that I have just arrived and must go, they are waiting for me. No, I'm just kidding!"

It has been claimed elsewhere that PSG have begun exploring the idea of signing Pogba this year as they look to bolster their midfield options. Apart from Goretzka, Manchester United are also weighing up a move for Eduardo Camavinga of Stade Rennes as a potential alternative.

