Manchester United interested in move to sign 25-year-old ex-Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham from AS Roma.

According to the Mirror, new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could order a raid on the side's former boss Jose Mourinho's current club Roma. The Red Devils are said to be interested in Tammy Abraham to solve their attacking woes.

United were keen to sign a No.9 in the summer window earlier this year, with Cristiano Ronaldo well into the twilight of his career. However, Anthony Martial's return to form in the pre-season deterred them from going all out for a new striker.

However, the Frenchman has struggled with recurring injury issues while Ronaldo is just a shadow of his former self. The Portuguese has also evidently lacked the intensity needed in Ten Hag's system and has often been a deterrent to the team's cause.

He has started just two Premier League games this season, scoring one goal. He has scored just one more goal this campaign in the Europa League against FC Sherrif.

Moreover, the 37-year-old was actively looking for potential suitors this summer to play in the UEFA Champions League. However, his agent Jorge Mendes failed to find a club that wanted to sign him, with the list including the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

Hence, Ten Hag has made signing a centre-forward his priority and Abraham's name has popped up.

How has Tammy Abraham fared with AS Roma amid interest from Manchester United

Roma signed Tammy Abraham from Chelsea in the 2021 summer window for €40 million. The England international was an instant hit in Rome, scoring 27 goals across competitions for the Italian giants.

However, the current season hasn't quite gone to plan and he has managed just two goals in 13 matches across competitions. He still has four years left on his contract with Roma and the aforementioned Mirror report claims the club will not want to sell him in January.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will go all out on Abraham or shift attention to other more versatile forwards like Cody Gakpo.

