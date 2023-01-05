Manchester United interested in signing Bayern Munich attacker as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as an apt replacement for Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Choupo-Moting, 33, has been one of the most decorated journeymen in the recent past. Since joining Bayern Munich on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the summer of 2020, he has helped them lift five trophies.

A right-footed traditional centre-forward, the Cameroonian has been in stellar form in the ongoing 2022-23 campaign. He has registered 11 goals and three assists in 16 overall matches for the Bavarians so far.

According to Sky Germany, Manchester United have expressed their desire to sign Choupo-Moting as Ronaldo's replacement in January. With the Bavarian forward's current deal set to expire this summer, the Red Devils are aiming to secure his signature on a cut-price deal.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and technical director Marco Neppe have already entered contract extension talks with advisor Roger Wittmann and Choupo-Moting's father Just Moting. However, the ex-Stoke City man is said to be unsatisfied with his back-up role and lower salary at Allianz Arena.

Manchester United are in search of a first-team striker after Ronaldo had his contract terminated earlier last year. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only available options.

Apart from Choupo-Moting, the Old Trafford side are also keeping tabs on the likes of Joao Felix, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos, Marcus Thuram, Tammy Abraham, Jonathan David, and Martin Terrier.

Ronaldo, on the other hand, secured a free transfer to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr earlier last week. Penning a deal until June 2025 at the Mrsool Park, he is set to earn around £173 million-a-year.

Former Manchester United striker picks Cristiano Ronaldo as greatest of all time

Speaking to Sky Sports, ex-Manchester United striker Louis Saha picked Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Argentina superstar Lionel Messi when asked for his opinion on the eternal GOAT debate. He said:

"Cristiano's legacy is, for me, more complete. When you look at the quality, he can do everything, he doesn't need as much support as maybe Messi might require. But I still respect the latter's natural talent. Both of them are too different to try and compare."

Overall, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored a whopping 819 goals and laid out 266 assists in 1145 career appearances. He has also lifted a total of 34 trophies during his two-decade-long career.

