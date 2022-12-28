Manchester United interested in signing former Chelsea star: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly keen to acquire the services of former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham in the near future.

Abraham, 25, has established himself as one of the standout performers in the Serie A over the past one season. Since joining AS Roma from Chelsea for a fee in the region of £34 million last summer, he has helped the club win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

A complete forward blessed with pace and shooting, the England international has been a crucial starter for Jose Mourinho's side since the last campaign. He has scored 31 goals and laid out seven assists in 73 appearances across all competitions for the famed Serie A outfit.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, transfer insider Dean Jones shed light on Manchester United's potential targets in January next year after missing out on Liverpool-bound Cody Gakpo's signature. He said:

"I think the case for Jonathan David could now more firmly come into view. They might even make a check on Tammy Abraham. They like him a lot, so they might even put a check in there."

Abraham, who has a contract until June 2026 at the Stadio Olimpico, rose through the ranks of Chelsea after joining the club's academy in 2004. He registered 30 goals and contributed 12 assists in 82 matches for his boyhood club, helping them lift two trophies in the process.

Manchester United are in need of a striker after Cristiano Ronaldo had his contract terminated on a mutual agreement earlier last month. Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford are currently their only options.

Apart from Abraham, Erik ten Hag's side are also currently monitoring the likes of Goncalo Ramos, Joao Felix and Victor Osimhen.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, sources have told ESPN Manchester United are set to make an enquiry about the availability of Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos, sources have told ESPN 🇵🇹 https://t.co/mNIsOk5fLv

Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for Leeds United star: Reports

According to Media Foot, Manchester United and Chelsea are in a race to snap up Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier. Bayern Munich are also keen to rope in the player as Manuel Neuer's replacement.

Meslier, 22, has established himself as one of the most sought-after prospects after his role in the Premier League over the past two seasons. Since joining Leeds from Lorient for £5 million in the summer of 2020, he has registered 18 clean sheets in 87 Premier League appearances.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are currently in search of a new goalkeeper. While David de Gea is set to be a free agent next summer, Eduoard Mendy has recently fallen out of favor at Stamford Bridge.

