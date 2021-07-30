Manchester United interested in signing Wolves midfielder - Reports

Manchester United are keen to secure the services of a defensive midfielder this summer. Following weeks of speculation, it appears the Premier League giants have narrowed down their transfer targets.

Reports claim the Red Devils' current priority is to pull off the signing of Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves. United are believed to have begun negotiations with the Premier League side for the Portuguese international.

Manchester United were set to snap up Rennes' Eduardo Camavinga a few weeks ago but couldn't reach an agreement with the midfielder.

Atletico Madrid powerhouse Saul Niguez is another name who is being rumored to be a target for the Red Devils. It remains to be seen who will eventually make a move to join Ole Gunnar Solkjaer's men this summer.

🚀 Since the start of the 2017/18 season, only James Maddison (15) has scored more goals from outside of the box than Ruben Neves (10) in the top two tiers of English football



🗞️ Arsenal are reported to be readying a move for the Wolves man... pic.twitter.com/I2SQmXBnLd — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 6, 2021

The EPL giants have already made a huge statement with the capture of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane. Should they add an elite defensive midfielder to their ranks, they'd have one of the scariest teams heading into the English top flight next season.

Manchester United would need to produce around €45 million to sign the midfielder this summer

Why Manchester United want Ruben Neves

Manchester United's interest in Ruben Neves shouldn't come as a surprise. Following his incredible performances for Wolves last season, it is only natural that a host of big clubs would be keen to snap him up.

The Portuguese was exceptional, bagging five goals and two assists for the Wanderers in 40 appearances across all competitions. He also recorded an impressive tally of 86 tackles, 65 interceptions, 1978 passes and 67 shots in the Premier League during the campaign.

Neves was rewarded with the opportunity to represent his country at the European championship this summer. He featured as a substitute for Portugal during their 2-2 draw with France, coming on for Joao Moutinho in the 72nd minute of the clash.

Given his importance to the team, it is certain that Wolves won't let the player leave on a cheap. Ruben Neves has a contract with the Premier League side until the summer of 2024, meaning they won't be in a rush to sell him.

According to Transfermarkt, the player has a market value of €45 million.

