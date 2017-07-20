Reports: Manchester United keen on signing Brazilian striker

Manchester United are set to battle with AC Milan for the Brazilian wonderkid.

by Harsh Biyani Rumours 20 Jul 2017, 17:16 IST

Manchester United and AC Milan are set to battle it out for the Fluminense striker Richarlison

What's the story?

According to Daily Star, Manchester United are interested in signing Richarlison from Fluminense but also face competition from AC Milan. The Italian side are a team on a mission and have already added quite a few talented players with a majority of the transfer window still to go.

In case you didn't know...

Richarlison joined Fluminense in January 2016 for £2m and had an impressive season. The Brazilian scored 6 goals and had 3 assists in 15 league appearances last season.

Manchester United have scouted the Brazilian on several occasions and are interested in securing the player. The 20-year old can play as a centre-forward or on the wings.

AS Roma had also made an attempt to sign the Brazilian player a few months ago offering player (Gelson)+cash in a swap deal. The offer was, however, rejected by Fluminense.

Also read: Reports: Manchester United set to make surprise €29 million bid for defender

The heart of the matter

Fluminense are asking about £18m for their U20 Brazilian player. United have already had a busy summer window with the signing of Lindelof and Lukaku crossing over £100m and Mourinho says that he won't be held ransom in the transfer market. "Everybody knows because I said I would like 4 players, and I'm ready to go from 4 to 3, because the market is difficult, because some clubs think the market is different from others," he said.

What's next?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the Fluminense striker is a target for Vincenzo Montella with the Milan boss impressed by the youngster's performance in the Brazilian league. The Italians have spend big this summer making 10 signings so far with an aim to reclaiming their spot amongst the European elite.

Fluminense, however, will not let go of their young star without a fight as they lost Gerson last year to AS Roma.

Meanwhile, Mourinho was quoted saying, "We are not a club that is ready to buy and buy and buy non-stop, we are not a club that is ready to pay what clubs want us to pay."

There are also reports that Milan won't sign him this window but could continue to keep a close eye on the player before making an opening bid in the next window.

Also read: Mourinho: Manchester United need to sign more players

Author's take

Richarlison is a good Brazilian striker - with pace to burn and neat skills to strut - and would be a solid addition to the Serie A. If he does move to the Italian league, he would be joining a league which is a often regarded as a platform for the upcoming Brazilian talents to showcase their skills and develop further.