Reports: Manchester United set to make surprise €29 million bid for defender

Manchester United are all set to spring a surprise in the transfer window!

Will Mourinho pull off a surprise?

What's the story?

The Independent are reporting that having failed in budging Monaco from their €40 million plus sale price for Fabinho, Manchester United have turned their attention to the Paris Saint-Germain and Ivory Coast right back Serge Aurier.

This comes as something of a surprise, but Aurier is understood to want a move away - with Dani Alves having come in over the summer already, and Meunier still above Aurier in the pecking order, leaving his currently third choice right back - and United may choose this opportunity to strengthen their options at right back.

The PSG manager Unai Emery confirmed Aurier's unwillingness to stay in an interview with French magazine L'equipe: "I spoke with Serge to tell him that I wanted him to stay. He told me that he wants to leave and he preferred staying in Paris to prepare for his departure."

In case you didn't know

Having started his career with Lens in 2009 (for whom he played 55 times), the Ivorian moved to Toulouse in 2012 where a successful three-year spell (80 appearances, 8 goals in Ligue 1) earned him a move to cash-rich (what a stereotypical but accurate descriptor, eh?) Paris Saint-Germain in 2015 (for whom he has 42 Ligue 1 appearances).

The 24-year-old is also his nation's first-choice right back and has earned 39 caps since his debut in 2013. Fast, dynamic and full-of-running, Aurier is a magnificent right back, but he does have a slight 'attitude problem'.

In fact, in February 2016, he publicly mocked then teammates Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Edinson Cavani, Salvatore Sirigu and Gregory van der Wiel in a live Periscope Q&A session with his friend - something that earned him an 8 game suspension that was rescinded only after a public apology to his teammates, club, and Chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Then it got even worse when on September 26, 2016, Aurier was handed a two-month suspended prison sentence after he elbowed a police officer during a night out in Paris. He appealed the verdict but the suspended sentence meant he was denied a visa to enter the UK for a Champions League game against Arsenal in November!

The heart of the matter

Several clubs were willing to risk his fragile temperament for his sheer footballing quality, but Manchester City and Barcelona have cooled their interest following the signings of Kyle Walker and Nelson Semedo respectively. Juventus, though, are still in the hunt as they seek an effective replacement for Dani Alves

Video

Here's Aurier doing what he does best:

Quality footballer, the lad

Author's take

The main qualities that Fabinho possessed - that attracted Mourinho's interest - was his ability to play adeptly at either right back or centre mid; with Aurier, United will get a more traditional right back who can be groomed as a long-term replacement for the indomitable Antonio Valencia. His pace and thrust on the flanks will be welcomed by a club that suffers from a lack of that quality on the right flank when their Ecuadorian powerhouse doesn't start.

Will his footballing qualities outweigh the negatives of his temperament, though? That's a question United may not be willing to bet €29 million on.