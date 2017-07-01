Reports: Manchester United launch bid for €51m Real Madrid midfielder

Jose Mourinho is a fan of the Croatian midfielder.

Mateo Kovacic has been linked with multiple clubs this summer

What’s the story?

Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic is the latest Los Blancos talent to catch the eye of Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, according to British news outlet, The Express. The Red Devils are keen on raiding all of Real Madrid’s stars who have grown unhappy with their playing time, and Kovacic is the latest addition to that list – although they face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, who are also considering triggering Kovacic’s release clause of €51 million.

In case you didn’t know...

Real Madrid paid Inter Milan €29 million for the services of Mateo Kovacic in 2015, with the Nerazzurri reluctantly accepting the bid for their most promising player so as to comply with Financial Fair Play rules. The Croatian has struggled to make his way into Real Madrid’s first team since then, restricted to appearances in the early stages of the Copa del Rey and games against La Liga minnows – often as a replacement for Casemiro in the defensive midfield role.

The heart of the matter

In the rare moments he has been afforded on the pitch by Zinedine Zidane last season, Kovacic has impressed with his ability to retain possession deep in midfield.

Andrés Iniesta: Only Mateo Kovacic (81.2%) had a better dribble success rate than Iniesta (80.5%) in La Liga last season (25+ dribbles) pic.twitter.com/Y6pZhHQP5W — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) June 20, 2017

His excellent statistical record has not escaped the attentions of Jose Mourinho, who seeks to move the Croatian back to a slightly more advanced role in midfield, alongside Paul Pogba. Manchester United are prepared to double Kovacic’s wages, and also trigger his release clause after Real Madrid made it known that they would not consider directly negotiating.

Kovacic, who recently tied the knot, had earlier instructed his agent, Nikky Vuksan, to reject any offers as he sees his future in Real Madrid – with his contract running until 2021. However, United interest has reportedly changed things.

Author’s Take

Mateo Kovacic is far too good a footballer to remain a bit-part player, even at a club like Real Madrid. The Croatian ought to seriously consider a move to Manchester United, who are desperate for a player of his ilk in midfield, and would afford him first-team Champions League football at increased wages.