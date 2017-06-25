Reports: Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde targets shock move for Real Madrid midfielder

Mateo Kovacic could succeed Luis Figo as the next player to cross the El Clasico divide

Mateo Kovacic has found game time difficult to come by at Real Madrid

What’s the story?

Barcelona are considering making a shock move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic, according to British news outlet, The Daily Star. The La Liga giants new manager, Ernesto Valverde is keen on reinforcements in central midfield and has greenlit an audacious bid for the Croatian, who would be the first player since Luis Figo to cross the El Clasico divide, if the move goes through.

In case you didn’t know

Real Madrid lured Mateo Kovavic away from Inter Milan in the summer of 2015, with the Nerazzurri reluctantly forced to sell their Croatian star to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, with both Barcelona and Real Madrid interested then. Eventually, Los Blancos parted with €29 million for Kovavic, but the deep-lying midfielder has failed to break into the first team – serving as a backup midfielder under both Rafa Benitez and Zinedine Zidane.

Also Read: Real Madrid Player Ratings for the 2016/17 season

The heart of the matter

Barcelona are hoping to take advantage of the fact that Kovacic is reportedly unhappy with the playing time being afforded to him under Zinedine Zidane. With Andres Iniesta likely to have a reduced role this season, Valverde is hoping that Kovacic and Ivan Rakitic can replicate their impressive partnership for Croatia in the heart of Barcelona’s midfield.

Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez is naturally reluctant to let Kovacic leave, as the 23-year-old is viewed as the long term successor to Luka Modric in the heart of the Madrid's midfield.

Reports in Spain claim that while the chances of Real Madrid negotiating directly with Barcelona for a fee are unlikely, the Catalans could sidestep that entirely by triggering Kovacic's release clause, allegedly set at €50 million. Madrid are keen to ensure that the situation does not arise and are willing to listen to low offers from the Premier League as a result.

Also Read: Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder

The report in the Daily Star does note that Kovacic is personally reluctant to deal with the limelight that would surround a Luis Figo-esque move and seeks guarantees from Ernesto Valverde.

Video:

Author's Take

Kovacic has featured as a defensive midfielder for Real Madrid, but the Croatian is best as a slightly more advanced midfielder – the role he broke through with in Dinamo Zagreb and Inter Milan. The chance to feature for one of the world’s best teams in his favoured position, alongside a fellow Croatian with whom he already has a great partnership – might actually see Kovacic tempted into crossing the El Clasico divide.