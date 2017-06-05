Real Madrid Player Ratings for the 2016/17 season

One significant aspect of Real Madrid's season was that 20 of their squad players played at least 1000 minutes this season.

Real Madrid had an immensely successful season

Real Madrid’s 2016-17 season came to an end when Zinedine Zidane’s men beat Juventus 4-1 in the finals of the Champions League to complete the double. With this victory, Real Madrid not only won their twelfth European Cup but also became the first team to successfully defend the Champions League title.

Earlier this season, Real Madrid won their 33rd La Liga title and ended their league title drought apart from winning the UEFA Super Cup and the Club World Cup. 2016-17 was a season to remember for all the Madridistas out there as their team won the double. Moreover, there were also signs that this could be the start of a new era for the club that could see their team dominate in Europe in the years to come.

Zidane marshalled his troops well and laid a strong foundation for the victory.

Let us take a look at how all the Real Madrid players performed (on a scale of zero to ten) in the recently-concluded season.

Fabio Coentrao – N/A

Coentrao’s season was ravaged by injuries

For those who are not aware of what happened to Portugal fullback Fabio Coentrao, he is still a part of the Real Madrid squad but as always, his season was hampered by injuries. He didn’t play much in the 2016-17 season and that is the reason for not rating him at all.

Mariano Diaz – N/A

For those who don’t know who Mariano Diaz is, he is Real Madrid’s third-choice striker behind Karim Benzema and Alvaro Morata. He didn’t get the minutes he would have wanted but looked decent in the limited opportunities he got.

Ruben Yanez – N/A

Being the third-choice goalkeeper, Ruben Yanez was hardly used by Zinedine Zidane this season.