Champions League Final: List of records and milestones as Real Madrid seal 12th title

Cristiano Ronaldo set a few records of his own in the final as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 02:54 IST

Real Madrid became the first team in the UCL era to defend their title

The 2017 UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff will go down in memory as one of the most thrilling encounters as Real Madrid beat Juventus 4-1 at The Principality Stadium to seal their 12th European crown.

The first 45 minutes saw end-to-end action and though Juventus dominated the half, it was Real that drew first blood when Cristiano Ronaldo scored the opener in the 20th minute. However, Mario Mandzukic scored the equaliser just seven minutes later with a beautifully constructed team goal topped off with an overhead kick.

But the second half saw The Old Lady fail to work together as a unit while Zinedine Zidane’s side ran riot and scored three more past a hapless defence with goals from Casemiro, Ronaldo and Marco Asensio.

Here is a list of all the records set and milestones reached in the final.

Real Madrid

Real Madrid won the game comfortably after a superb second-half performance

1 – Real Madrid became the first team to retain the Champions League trophy in the UCL era. The last team to win two back-to-back European titles was AC Milan (1989 and 1990)

12 – This was Real Madrid’s 12th European Cup/Champions League trophy win ever since the competition was started in the 1955/56 season. No other team has won more. The next best team is AC Milan with seven titles (last win in 2007).

500 – Real Madrid became the first club to score 500 goals in the Champions League era (since 1992/93). The next best are Barcelona (459 goals) and Bayern Munich (415 goals).

1st goal – Ivan Zamorano; 100th goal – Savio; 200th goal – Ronaldo Nazario; 300th goal – Karim Benzema; 400th & 500th goal – Cristiano Ronaldo

24 – No team has won more international titles than Real Madrid. Half of them are Champions League trophies.

1 – Real Madrid won the title by keeping just one clean sheet in the entire competition. Over 13 games in the group and knockout stages, the only time they kept a clean sheet was in the 3-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the semi-finals.

2 – Real have accomplished the La Liga-European Cup double for the first time since the 1957/58 season.

Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to win back-to-back titles in the UCL era

10 – Zinedine Zidane is the first manager to retain the title in the UCL era but the 10th manager to win consecutive European Cups/Champions League titles. He is also the third Real Madrid manager to achieve this feat.