UEFA Champions League 2016/17 Final: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - 5 Talking Points

Cristiano Ronaldo was the superstar, while Gianluigi Buffon was left heartbroken yet again

Real Madrid are the most successful club of all time

In a thrilling climax to the season, Real Madrid defeated Juventus by a 4-1 scoreline, that was probably harsh on the Bianconeri. Real Madrid lifted their 12th European Cup and became the first club to win two successive titles in the UEFA Champions League Era.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Real Madrid midway through the first half, but was followed quickly by an incredible overhead kick from Mario Mandzukic to ensure that both sides went into the break on even terms. Juventus collapsed in the second half, as Casemiro's deflected effort and Ronaldo's second ensured a comfortable lead, before Marco Asensio added gloss to the scoreline in the final minute.

Here are the major talking points from the game:

#1 Real Madrid are the best team in the world

AC Milan, Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United – these are the calibre of clubs that have tried to win consecutive UEFA Champions League titles, but it is simply destiny that Real Madrid were the first to break this long-standing record in the Champions League era. This is quite simply, Real Madrid’s competition.

La Duodecima wasn’t as dramatic as their finales against Atletico Madrid, but this victory is made all the more sweeter because this is by a side that is distinctly unlike what modern Real Madrid has come to represent. Cristiano Ronaldo is very much a Galactico, but the rest of the 24 men that Zidane brought along are in every sense of the word – a team.

James Rodriguez, on his way out of the club, and left out of the squad for the final, celebrated as wildly as Sergio Ramos while lifting the trophy. There is a harmony present within this side that could foster another dominant era. Make no mistake – we’re witnessing something special. No side in the club’s history has won 4 major trophies in a single season, but this side has lifted the UEFA Champions League, La Liga, UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup in the spell of 11 months.

For all the madness, for all the controversy, for all the hate, for all the rivalries, Real Madrid simply know one thing: how to win.