Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham favourites to sign Real Madrid midfielder

Both Arsenal and Tottenham are willing to break the bank to land their main midfield target

Arsenal and Tottenham are desperate to sign Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic

What’s the story?

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly locked in a race to sign Real Madrid’s Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic. Although the Croatian has made more than 30 appearances for the All Whites this season, Kovacic has not established himself in the first team and is definitely behind the likes of Kroos, Modric, Isco and Casemiro in the pecking order.

According to reports in Spain (Diario Gol), the North London rivals are now keen on making a move for the talented Croatian and they are also ready to promise the 23-year-old regular playing time at their respective clubs. However, Madrid will only sell Kovacic if they manage to sign a quality midfielder in the summer transfer window as they see Kovacic as a long-term successor to Luka Modric.

In case you didn’t know...

Premier League bound?

One of the most talented midfielders in world football at the moment, Kovacic was bought from Inter Milan in 2015. There was a lot of interest from Premier League clubs, but Los Blancos managed to win the race. However, with 2018 World Cup fast approaching, it is believed that Kovacic wants some regular playing time and he is reportedly keen on a move away from the Bernabeu this summer.

The heart of the matter

With Santi Cazorla now on the wrong side of 30 and Jack Wilshere struggling to live upto his potential, Arsene Wenger has reportedly made strengthening his ’midfield options a priority this summer transfer window. The likes of Coquelin, Elneny and Ramsey have been inconsistent and the Frenchman is on the lookout for some genuine quality.

Tottenham, on the other hand, are keen to build on their second placed finish this season. Mauricio Pochettino has requested the board to bring in 2-3 marquee players this summer and Kovacic is seen as someone who could significantly improve their squad. With Sissoko on the way out, Kovacic could be bought to replace him for as less as £35 million.

Arsenal and Tottenham face stiff competition from Inter, AC Milan and Roma for his signature, but Kovacic himself prefers to play in the Premier League and according to Diario Gol, the North London clubs are leading the race to sign the 23-year-old.

Video

Author’s take

Kovacic is certainly a very capable player and will definitely improve both the Arsenal and Tottenham side significantly. However, the Croatian has shown what he is capable of when he is given the opportunity and Zidane should do his best to keep Kovacic and give him more chances in the first-team next season.

If Real Madrid still want to sell him, both Arsenal and Tottenham should not hesitate to pay the required £35 million fee. It will be extremely interesting to see where Kovacic will be playing next season.

