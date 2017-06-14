Reports: Arsenal make stunning £30 million bid for Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly willing to sell this first-team star!

Wenger is looking for some defensive reinforcement at Arsenal

What’s the story?

Manchester United have all but completed the signing of Swedish defender Victor Lindelof and now Arsene Wenger believes that Arsenal have a very good chance of signing Red Devils’ centre-back, Chris Smalling. According to reports in The Sun, the Gunners are confident of completing the deal quickly and see Smalling as the perfect addition to Wenger’s new system of a 3-man defence.

While Arsenal and United are rivals, this is not the first time in recent years that a deal could be made. Van Persie famously made a switch to Old Trafford while recently Arsenal managed to sign Danny Welbeck from the 20-time Premier League champions. With the arrival of Lindelof, Smalling’s place at United is no longer guaranteed and a move to the Emirates could suit both parties.

In case you didn’t know...

Future Gunner?

Smalling has been linked with a move away from Manchester United for quite some time now as there were reports that Jose Mourinho was not happy with his performances. The England centre-back was even criticised by Mourinho for his apparent refusal to play through pain.

Now, with the arrival of Lindelof, Smalling might finally be allowed to find a new club by the Portuguese manager.

Also read: Smalling feels he has nothing to prove to 'frustrated' Mourinho at Man Utd

The heart of the matter

With Koscielny and Mertesacker both on the wrong sides of 30, Wenger will be desperate to sign some quality centre-backs to reinforce the heart of the defence. While Rob Holding has been a revelation, the addition of Smalling will definitely add some quality and experience to the back-line.

Another interesting point is the rivalry between Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho. While the United manager might be willing to sell Smalling, it remains to be seen whether the Portuguese tactician allows the centre-back to join Wenger’s side in the summer transfer window.

Also read: Manchester United set to launch £48 million bid to re-sign former superstar

Video

Here is a sample of how good Chris Smalling can be when he is at his best:

Author’s take

With the arrival of Lindelof, Manchester United’s defensive options look well stocked. Also, Arsene Wenger needs a proper ‘English’ defender and should Smalling be available, the Gunners should not miss out on the opportunity to sign the 27-year-old England international.

Also read: Top 10 footballers with the highest net worth (2017)