Reports: Manchester United set to launch £48 million bid to re-sign former superstar

Will Manchester United re-sign this player like how they signed Paul Pogba last season?

Manchester United are all set to launch a massive bid for their former star Angel Di Maria

What’s the story?

Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign PSG star Angel Di Maria. The Argentine ace had a forgettable solitary season for the Red Devils before he was sold by previous manager Louis van Gaal. However, the current manager, Mourinho, is a huge fan of the forward’s talents and he is ready to greenlight a £48 million bid according to an exclusive report in The Sport Review.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad in the summer and with the arrivals of Lindelof and Morata already pencilled in, Manchester United are not wasting any time in finishing their shopping early in the transfer market.

In case you didn’t know...

Back to Old Trafford?

Di Maria joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2014 for £59.7 million amid much fanfare. However, the move failed to become a success as the Argentine struggled to impose himself in Van Gaal’s dreary style of player.

After being sold by the Dutchman in 2015, Di Maria has played well at PSG although there are reports that the forward is settled at his present club and could move to a new club if he finds the challenge interesting.

The heart of the matter

While Di Maria might have failed at Manchester United last time, Jose Mourinho knows how to get the best out of the former Real Madrid player. The duo enjoyed a fruitful spell at Santiago Bernabeu where Di Maria soon established himself as one of the fan favourites.

Capable of creating something out of nothing and a truly world class superstar, Di Maria will definitely provide some cutting edge to the Manchester United attack. At £48 million, the PSG star definitely is a good worth for money and Mourinho will be looking to tie up the deal as soon as possible.

Author’s take

The 29-year-old is one of the finest players in world football at the moment and he has been linked with a move away from PSG in the summer transfer window. United paid big money to sign back Pogba and would not put it past them to re-sign Di Maria in the summer transfer window.

