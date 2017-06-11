Reports: Manchester United set to announce signing of £64 million superstar on Monday

Manchester United are all set to announce their second big signing of the summer transfer window on Monday!

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is determined to complete all his signings quickly

What’s the story?

A number of reports have suggested that Manchester United have agreed a deal with Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata. A fee of £64 million is said to have been decided for the Spaniard and now Onda Cero claim that the Red Devils will officially announce Morata as their player on Monday. The 24-year-old's future has been subject to intense speculation this summer.

Morata was linked with moves to Chelsea, Arsenal and even AC Milan but Jose Mourinho's side have won the race to sign the talented striker. Morata will most likely land in Manchester tomorrow after completing Spain's world cup qualifier against Macedonia on Sunday night.

In case you didn’t know...

Morata will be looking for regular playing time under Jose Mourinho

Although Morata won the double at Real Madrid, the Spaniard has not been happy with the lack of playing time under Zinedine Zidane. A few days back, Morata’s agent Juanma Lopez had confirmed that the 24-year-old could be looking for a new club:

“He doesn't want to go through another season like that. It was a great season, but he wants to play more. Alvaro is a player who wants to play a more important role. He wants to play more. That's normal for a striker who's scored 19 goals. It's not enough.”

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic not part of Manchester United anymore, Mourinho seems to have found the ideal replacement in Morata.

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have been on the lookout for a quality striker in this transfer window. Atletico Madrid’s transfer ban put paid to any plans United had of signing Griezmann and with Zlatan now released, the Red Devils have earmarked Morata as the ideal player to lead their line next season.

Also, Jose Mourinho always likes to get business done early and after signing Victor Lindelof, Alvaro Morata on Monday is all set to become United’s second marquee signing of this transfer window.

Video

Author’s take

Alvaro Morata is too good a striker to play as second fiddle in any team. With Madrid expected to strengthen significantly in the transfer window, the competition for starting berths would only have gone up.

Also, United are discovering some of their old swagger under Jose Mourinho and the Spaniard will be absolutely crucial in driving United forward next season.

