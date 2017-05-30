Real Madrid: The superstar 11 they should have never sold

Real Madrid have some amazing players, but some of these superstars should definitely have not been sold

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2017, 18:08 IST

Real Madrid have a squad which is the envy of all top European clubs. However, they have let go of some players who could have still played a starring role for them. While Los Blancos have more often than not strengthened after these players’ departures, fans and pundits alike definitely feel that some of these players could have added a lot of value.

These players whom Madrid opted to sell have gone on to thrive in various other leagues such as Premier League, Ligue 1, Serie A and even in rivals teams. Without much ado, let us take a look at the best XI who Real Madrid have rejected (Note: Only Active Players have been considered)

Formation: 4-3-3:

Iker Casillas (Goalkeeper)

One of the greatest Real Madrid academy graduates of all time, Iker Casillas or San Iker, as he is fondly known, is a bonafide Real Madrid legend. The second most capped player ever for Real Madrid, Casillas had a long and glorious career with the La Liga giants, winning 5 La Ligas and 3 Champions League titles in his 16-year spell with Real Madrid.

However, after falling out with manager Jose Mourinho, The Spaniard failed to start regularly and was moved on by the Spanish champions in 2015. After initially struggling at Porto, Casillas started showing his class.

Easily the best goalkeeper in the League along with Benfica youngster Ederson, Casillas has shown he still has some life left in him. With Keylor Navas not having the best of seasons this time around, Casillas would have been extremely handy for Zidane and Real Madrid.