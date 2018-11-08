Manchester United legend blasts Jose Mourinho's gesture after Juventus victory

Jose Mourinho's gesticulation to the home fans

What's the story?

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes slammed Jose Mourinho's bitter gesture to Juventus supporters after the completion of a historic 2-1 victory over the Italian giants. The BT Sport pundit also urged the Portuguese mastermind to 'win with a bit of class.'

In case you didn't know...

Following a remarkable comeback win against Serie A champions, Mourinho, who remarked that he was being taunted by the home supporters for the entirety of the 90 minutes, made a gesture that didn't go too well with Paulo Dybala and Leonardo Bonucci as well.

The heart of the matter

Jose though, believes the signal did not disrespect Juventus' fans or players. After the match, he boasted:

“I didn’t offend anyone at the end, I just made a gesture that I wanted to hear them louder. I probably shouldn’t have done it, and with a cool head I wouldn’t have done it, but with my family insulted, including my Inter family, I reacted like this."

However, Scholes didn't find any reason for the Manchester United boss to behave in such a way. The United legend was speaking on BT Sport when he said:

"You need to win with a bit of class. I don't think there is any need for that. Go over and clap the away fans, shake the manager's hand. It is needless but that is just the way he is,"

The former Real Madrid and Chelsea boss also drew plenty of criticism for another such signal during the reverse fixture, where he pointed out three fingers to the Juventus supporters - signalling the treble he had won during his stint with Inter Milan.

What's Next?

Mourinho's outspokenness has always attracted mixed opinions and maybe that is what makes him unique at what he does. He will be hoping to engineer another massive victory when his troops travel to the blue half of Manchester to play out an enthralling derby on 11 November.