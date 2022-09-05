Manchester United legend Gary Neville predicts the 2022-23 Premier League top 3

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted the Premier League's top three for the 2022-23 season. The eight-time Premier League winner has backed Manchester City to retain their Premier League title.

The former Manchester United skipper has also insisted that Liverpool will recover from their poor start to the campaign and finish second.

Neville has picked Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur to secure third spot ahead of Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The 85-time capped former England international has also claimed that Chelsea and Arsenal are slightly better than his former club. Neville told Sky Sports, as quoted by Sport Bible:

“I think City, Liverpool and Tottenham will finish in the top three. [Then it’s between] Chelsea, Arsenal and Man United."

“You think Liverpool will come good don’t you because of what they’ve done. I think United will struggle to get into the top four personally. I just think Tottenham, Liverpool and City will."

“I think it’ll be between Arsenal, Chelsea and United, I just think the other two are slightly better."

Despite Manchester United winning four successive games, including wins against Liverpool and Arsenal, Neville believes his boyhood club still has a long way to go.

The Sky Sports pundit has claimed that Manchester United should not be too disappointed with the fifth spot.

"United will have to dig in really deep to win those two games against Arsenal and Liverpool. Liverpool could’ve equalised and Arsenal were good for large parts."

“There’s a long way to go, if you said to me a few weeks ago they’d finish fifth I’d bite your hand off. Fifth wouldn’t be a terrible result for Manchester United and Erik ten Hag from where they were. I’ve not seen you [Roy Keane] so confident.”

Will the Premier League duopoly come to an end this season?

Liverpool have endured a difficult start to their Premier League campaign and already find themselves six points behind leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have also already drawn two games and are currently second trailing the Gunners by one point.

We have witnessed the two clubs dominate the Premier League in recent seasons but that dominance could finally come to an end this season.

While Liverpool are seemingly struggling, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have both seemingly improved.

Chelsea have not had a fantastic start either but still lead Jurgen Klopp's side by one point.

We will have to wait and see whether the rest of the top six can put an end to the dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool.

