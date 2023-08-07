Manchester United legend Roy Keane assesses Arsenal's Premier League title chances this season

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has expressed doubts about Arsenal's chances of winning the 2023-24 Premier League title.

Last season, Arsenal were the frontrunners for the league title for the most part. Despite enjoying an eight-point lead over Manchester City until mid-March, a slew of defeats at the business end of the campaign saw them finish as runners-up.

After losing just three matches in their first 32 games, they lost as many in their final six matches. Their final defeat of the season, against Nottingham Forest, handed the title to Pep Guardiola's side. The north London side were atop the table for 248 days — the most by any team to not win the trophy in league history.

Ahead of the 2023 Community Shield, Mikel Arteta and his players sounded confident about mounting another title challenge and possibly going the distance this season.

Keane, however, expressed doubts about the Gunners' mentality to turn things around if they run into trouble once again.

“A lot of people talk a good game, what they need to improve. The proof’s in the pudding. They got themselves in a great position last season last year, obviously they came up short, physically and mentally, strength in depth,” he said (via Daily Star).

“So they can talk until the cows come home, [but] the proof’s in the pudding. When the going gets tough, like last year, and they’re in the same position, they can learn from it.”

Keane, who won the Premier League seven times with Manchester United, further said that making the step up from finishing second to being crowned champions is not easy,

“The next step for Arsenal is the biggest step. Getting second, third or fourth is fine. But the next step, if you’re talking about winning league titles, is the hardest one,” he opined.

Mikel Arteta questioned his future at Arsenal after a disappointing end to last season

Mikel Arteta questioned his Arsenal future after a disappointing 2022-23 season.

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted that he questioned his future with the club after their disappointing end to last season.

Besides losing out on the Premier League title, the Gunners also fell short of success in the UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup. This meant Arsenal's promising campaign ended empty-handed.

Reflecting on the 2022-23 season, Arteta admitted that the initial few weeks in the off-season were tough as he asked himself if he was the right person to take the club forward. The Spaniard then said that he believes he can take the club forward and is entering the new season with renewed self-belief and confidence.

"The first few weeks, very tough. The first thing you have to do is look in the mirror and understand - is there something that you should have done better or differently? If that is the case then learn from it," he said (via Sky Sports).

"Judge yourself. Are you still the right person to drive the club, the team, forwards in the way that you want and do you have that energy and that belief that you want to do it? It took a big reflection, but the answer is yes and I feel with a lot of energy and positiveness."

Arsenal get their 2023-24 Premier League campaign underway on August 12 with a home clash against Nottingham Forest. They will do so after lifting the 2023 Community Shield with a 4-1 win on penalties (1-1 after 90 minutes) over Manchester City.