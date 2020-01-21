Manchester United legend reckons Paul Pogba should leave Old Trafford, and more: EPL Transfer News Roundup, January 21, 2020

Umid Kumar Dey FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors Published Jan 21, 2020

Paul Pogba

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top transfer stories of the day surrounding the Premier League.

Evra thinks it’s time for Pogba to leave

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra has stated that he thinks it is time for Paul Pogba to leave the Old Trafford amid the criticism he's faced of late. The Frenchman has been the subject of much controversy for most of the season – even when he has been out injured.

As a result, Evra has suggested that it is perhaps time for Pogba to move on to another place where there is less negativity surrounding him, citing his own experience with Marseille as an example.

"Paul, when he's playing, people blame Paul; when he's not playing, people blame Paul," he said.

“I give my example, when I kicked that fan in Marseille, the owner and the manager, they came and said: 'Patrice, what are we going to do now?'

"And I said: 'I'm leaving.' I don't want to bring any negativity around the club, and right now, maybe it will be time for Paul to leave, because I remember when it was a big game, Liverpool vs Manchester United, people were talking more about Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba.

"This is insulting, for the two biggest clubs in the world to be talking about one player and one manager, that's why sometimes I think it's time, because when you play, they blame you, when you [don't] play, they blame you."

Inter raise offer for Eriksen

Christian Eriksen

Inter Milan have raised their offer for Tottenham star Christian Eriksen to £11 million-plus two bonuses, according to Sky in Italy. The Italian outfit offered £8.5 million initially but were told by Spurs that they value him at double of that.

The report also added that the Dane’s agent will meet with Daniel Levy to assess the situation.

Liverpool won’t let go of Shaqiri

Liverpool are not interested in letting Xherdan Shaqiri leave the club this month for Roma, according to Sky in Italy.

The Rome outfit have lost Nicolo Zaniolo to a long-term injury and are looking at the Swiss as a possible replacement but the Reds won’t let him leave this month.

