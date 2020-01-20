Timo Werner wanted by two Premier League clubs and more: EPL transfer news roundup, 20th January 2020

SL Benfica v RB Leipzig: Group G - UEFA Champions League

Hello and welcome to the EPL transfer news roundup for the day! Here are the top stories of the day surrounding the Premier League!

Salah could leave before Mane

Former Liverpool star James McAteer has stated that there is more chance for Mohamed Salah to leave the club before Sadio Mane. McAteer also stated that the Senegalese would be harder to replace than the Egyptian.

He also went on to add that while clubs would be interested in signing Mane, he thinks that the Senegalese is quite happy to be at Liverpool and that Salah could be the one who leaves this or the next summer. He said.

“What I would say is that if Mane went, I’d worry that it might be the start of things breaking apart because he’s absolutely at the top of his game at the minute and would take some replacing. He’d be harder to replace than Mo Salah in my eyes.”

“But we know the really big teams are out there trying to get better and under pressure to entice the best players on daft money."

"I actually think Sadio Mane is quite happy to stay at Liverpool although I can see Mo Salah itching to change things up, if not next summer then next season.”

Liverpool and Chelsea want Werner

Timo Werner is one the radar of both Chelsea and Liverpool, according to Mirror. The Blues are already negotiating a deal for the German, which has triggered the Reds’ immediate interest, who were otherwise planning to make a move for him in the summer.

Sporting raise Fernandes price

Sporting have raised the asking price for Bruno Fernandes amid negotiations with Manchester United, which has somewhat stalled the transfer, according to Sky Sports. The Portuguese side want £68 million for him while the Red Devils are offering only £43 million in advance and £17 million in variables.

