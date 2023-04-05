Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur hailed as main bidders for defender with £35 million release clause: Reports

Manchester United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keen to sign Napoli defender Kim Min-jae ahead of next campaign.

Kim, 26, has established himself as one of the best defenders in the Serie A since arriving from Fenerbahce for a fee in the region of £16 million last summer. He has helped Napoli launch a shock title push, alongside guiding them to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

A right-footed centre-back blessed with tackling and aggression, the 47-cap South Korea international has filled Kalidou Koulibaly's boots in an effortless fashion at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. So far, he has registered two goals in 36 games across all competitions.

WhoScored.com @WhoScored Kim Min-Jae has made more accurate passes (1850) than any other player in Serie A this season Kim Min-Jae has made more accurate passes (1850) than any other player in Serie A this season 🎯 Kim Min-Jae has made more accurate passes (1850) than any other player in Serie A this season https://t.co/2ANUwqD4aE

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United, Liverpool and Spurs are interested in luring Kim away from Luciano Spalletti's outfit in the upcoming summer transfer window. The former Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors man, who has a £35 million release clause, is also keen to secure a switch to the Premier League in the near future.

However, Napoli are said to be preparing a contract extension for Kim, whose deal is set to expire in the summer of 2025. The Serie A leaders are keen to remove the star's comparatively cheap release clause.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are hoping to revamp their ranks as Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof are expected to depart this summer.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are aiming to rope in a new centre-back to inject new blood into their backline. Virgil van Dijk has been sub-par this season, while Joel Matip and Joe Gomez could leave soon.

“Now I’m focusing on the team and on the Champions League, rather than that kind of nonsense”. Kim Min-jae on the links with Premier League clubs to trigger release clause in June: “I can't be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true”“Now I’m focusing on the team and on the Champions League, rather than that kind of nonsense”. Kim Min-jae on the links with Premier League clubs to trigger release clause in June: “I can't be bothered by transfer rumours because they aren’t true” 🇰🇷 #transfers“Now I’m focusing on the team and on the Champions League, rather than that kind of nonsense”. https://t.co/bXtSLdUKU3

Manchester United and Liverpool willing to hand Serie A defender salary hike: Reports

Speaking to Tg Sport, reputed journalist Ciro Venerato revealed that Napoli have begun talks with Kim Min-jae's entourage for a potential contract extension amid interest from a host of clubs. He elaborated:

"Dialogues with Kim's entourage began several weeks ago. Napoli are willing to offer £2.2 million-per-year plus £440,000 in simple bonuses to the defender, possibly getting rid of the release clause as well. Focusing on the player's desire, who is attached to the team and the city. A way as any to keep him for at least another season."

Venerato claimed that PSG, Liverpool and Manchester United are the three clubs who are most interested in snapping up Kim. He continued:

"The agency that takes care of his interests are much more buyable and are offering him to various continental clubs now. Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG are the ones most interested, ready to guarantee him £4.4 million per season by paying the release clause."

