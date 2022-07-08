Manchester United make €50 million bid for Arsenal target – Reports

According to reports from Dutch journalist Mike Verweij, Manchester United have submitted a new bid to acquire Arsenal target and Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez. The Red Devils are believed to have upped their initial offer for the Ajax defender, by offering £50 million for his services.

Martinez may have to choose between both Premier League rivals and could be the subject of a bidding war between the sides. The Ajax defender was a mainstay under former manager Erik ten Hag in Amsterdam, who has now taken the reins at Old Trafford.

B/R Football @brfootball Manchester United have made an improved bid of $51M plus bonuses for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, reports @MikeVerweij Manchester United have made an improved bid of $51M plus bonuses for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, reports @MikeVerweij https://t.co/VDjGipA5G1

Ten Hag took over at the Theater of Dreams this summer and will hope to secure all his transfer targets before the pre-season ends. The £50 million bid is in the ballpark of what Ajax have requested for the defender, which could see him reunited with the Dutch boss in Manchester.

Arsenal will hope to snatch the star from the grasp of their Premier League rivals, as Mikel Arteta is also in the middle of a fascinating rebuild. Lisandro Martinez could be one of the final pieces that helps take the Gunners to the next level.

Ekrem KONUR @Ekremkonur Manchester United Have been in contact with Ajax for the transfers of Lisandro Martinez and Antony. These two have become a priority. #MUFC Manchester United Have been in contact with Ajax for the transfers of Lisandro Martinez and Antony. These two have become a priority. 🚨 Manchester United Have been in contact with Ajax for the transfers of Lisandro Martinez and Antony. These two have become a priority. 🔴#MUFC https://t.co/YYjgB5zoUH

Both clubs will hope to wrap up moves for their target soon.

Gabby Agbonlahor gives his pick between Manchester United and Arsenal for Lisandro Martinez

While the Gunners have had an exciting start to the summer transfer window, the Red Devils have only made one major first-team signing so far. Although they could be set to bring in Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona and Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, both deals are still pending and could be snatched.

It's easy to see why players have been skeptical about a stint at Old Trafford, especially as the club had a poor outing last season. They ended up finishing 35 points behind (in sixth place) eventual Premier League winners Manchester City.

Gabby Agbonlahor strongly believes that other clubs at the top end of the English football would have a better chance of pulling players. The former Aston Villa star stated to talkSPORT that he would rather move to Chelsea or Tottenham than Manchester United.

Putting himself in the shoes of Lisandro Martinez, he stated:

“I’d even go to Arsenal before Manchester United, they’re a shambles."

